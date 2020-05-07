Crowder College is moving in the direction of re-opening all locations with the health and safety of students, staff and faculty being the highest priority, officials said.

The goal of this move is to place Crowder College in the position to return to face-to-face and online instruction options for students for the fall semester, Dr. Glenn Coltharp, Crowder College president, said.

"Our staff and faculty have done an amazing job, not only continuing all operations for closing out the school year but also preparing for the upcoming school year."

In reopening the college, Crowder officials are bringing back departments in structured, controlled amounts beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 11.

All departments will observe social distancing at all times. All workspaces will be modified as needed to maximize social distancing.

For information, visit www.crowder.edu.

General News on 05/07/2020