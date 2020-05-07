PINEVILLE -- A covid-19 drive-through testing site is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart store located at 100 Commercial Lane, Pineville, MO 64856. The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials to test those who are exhibiting symptoms of covid-19 and all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms.

Those eligible for testing can sign up for an appointment via eTrueNorth at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual.

Details on the Pineville covid-19 testing site:

• The site is open 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, each week, weather permitting,

• The site will test anyone who may be exhibiting symptoms of the virus. In addition, testing is available to all health care workers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms.

• Appointments will be made through eTrueNorth's online portal at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, which will screen individuals to ensure they meet CDC eligibility for testing.

• For questions regarding testing, call 800-635-8611.

• Those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.

• The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and then dropped in the sealed sample container on their way out of the drive-through site.

• eTrueNorth will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable Departments of Health.

• The site will be staffed by volunteers, including Walmart healthcare professionals and eTrueNorth team members.

• Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.

• While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.

