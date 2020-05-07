Sign in
Courthouse News by Staff Report | May 7, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Sean Hunt. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Michael Murphy.

Faye Reneau vs. Carol Bradley. Unlawful detainer.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Angelia Guthria. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments, LLP vs. Mitchell Callahan. Unlawful detainer.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Alisha Murray. Suit on account.

Shirlee Patterson vs. James Kevitt et al. Unlawful detainer.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Wesley Keith Wilburn. Littering.

Felonies:

Victor Arias Alanis. Involuntary manslaughter.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.

General News on 05/07/2020

Print Headline: Courthouse News

