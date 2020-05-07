This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
April 21
Derek L. Reeves, 39, Noel, parole violation
April 22
Darren Wayne Lyle Jr., 31, Springdale, Ark., probation/parole violation
Galen Reece McCarty, 28, Quapaw, Okla., probation violation
April 23
Travis Rolland Buchele, 31, Southwest City, theft/stealing, passing bad check, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
April 25
Brandon Francis, 30, Neosho, burglary
