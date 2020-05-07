This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

April 21

Derek L. Reeves, 39, Noel, parole violation

April 22

Darren Wayne Lyle Jr., 31, Springdale, Ark., probation/parole violation

Galen Reece McCarty, 28, Quapaw, Okla., probation violation

April 23

Travis Rolland Buchele, 31, Southwest City, theft/stealing, passing bad check, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

April 25

Brandon Francis, 30, Neosho, burglary

