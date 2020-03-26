COURTESY PHOTO/In the midst of an unprecedented pandemic and widespread school closings, staff at Pineville Elementary try to keep students' spirits light with fun costumes and friendly smiles.

In an effort to provide food security for students during an extended break due to covid-19, McDonald County R-1 School District has begun providing two nutritious meals daily to school-aged children. Staff have prepared nearly 3,000 meals each day since the program's inception.

As of Monday, March 23, families are able to drive through at every school except Pineville Primary and pick up meals for children 18 years of age or under. Meals for Pineville Primary students will be served at Pineville Elementary School.

• Where? All schools will have drive-thru delivery lines for meals except Pineville Primary. All Pineville meals will be served at Pineville Elementary. • When? From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch will be picked up at the same time. • Who? All students aged 18 and under, regardless of lunch status. Students need to be present at pick up unless they are ill. If pick-up is not possible, staff will deliver. Sign up for delivery by following a link at www.mcdonaldr1.net.

The drive-through meal service will allow parents to stay in their car and meals will be handed to the passenger or driver of the vehicle.

Students must be present in the vehicle in order to receive their meal unless they are ill. This program is solely for the pick up of meals, as meals will not be consumed on-site.

The meal program will continue -- from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday through Friday -- while school is cancelled. Meals provided each day will include breakfast and lunch, as if the children were still attending school.

If a family is unable to travel to the school to pick up meals for their children, delivery service is also available. Parents can sign up for delivery by following the link provided at www.mcdonaldr1.net or by calling the child's school of attendance. The same meals available at pick up sites will be delivered to the students' homes.

Superintendent Mark Stantion asks that families please be patient with school personnel, especially during the first few days of food delivery, as they work to make the new system work best for everyone.

General News on 03/26/2020