The U.S. Small Business Administration has just approved Missouri's covid-19 disaster declaration, meaning assistance is now available for struggling small businesses across the state. Contact the Missouri Chamber at 573-634-3511 or websites at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ and explanation for the three-step process of disaster loans at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Documents/Three_Step_Process_SBA_Disaster_Loans.

Urgent Request: Medical Masks and Gowns Needed

As covid-19 begins to spread rapidly in our state, we need more personal protective equipment for our state's medical caregivers and first responders who will come in contact with patients.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development is urgently searching for companies that are either currently producing, or can begin producing in a short time frame, the following items:

• N95 medical masks

• Basic medical gowns (large and extra-large sizes)

If you can provide assistance with this request, please respond to Michelle Hataway at Michelle.Hataway@ded.mo.gov. Please answer these questions in your response to Michelle:

• Which item can your produce? Mask? Gown? Both?

• When can you start production?

• Potential daily output?

• Do you already have the supply chain established for these products? If not, what would you need to acquire?

• Are there other production factors that need to be resolved before you could make these products? Can you provide a basic cost estimate? Utilize whatever per quantity or per unit pricing is most relevant for you.

• Are there other items that need to be addressed?

• Are you willing but need much more information before you can respond?

The Missouri Chamber will continue to be in touch with our members during this challenging time. Please continue to use our coronavirus resources page at https://mochamber.com/coronavirus/, and our new campaign urging support for local businesses at https://mochamber.com/buymo/.

