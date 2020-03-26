McDonald County has its first confirmed case of covid-19.

On Wednesday morning, McDonald County Health Department officials said the first case has been reported in the county.

On late Tuesday afternoon, one local official said McDonald County residents were lucky that the virus hadn't yet crept in.

It's probably a matter of time, McDonald County Emergency Management Director Gregg Sweeten said late Tuesday afternoon.

"This has been a whole new eye-opening ballgame for a lot of folks," he said.

As of Tuesday, there were 255 confirmed covid-19 cases statewide before Wednesday's case was reported.

As the numbers continue to grow, McDonald County officials are diligent about providing an accurate and informative message about curtailing the virus.

From a county perspective, testing is being conducted at local clinics and hospitals if the person has exhibited symptoms or has been exposed to someone with the virus, he said.

Officials are spreading the word about taking precautions against contracting the virus.

A great deal of McDonald County residents are taking the virus very seriously, but some "still believe it's no worse than the flu," Sweeten said. "It's hard to get things through to some people."

As of Tuesday, more than 421,413 people have been infected worldwide by the virus, a condition that shows symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. The United States recently surpassed Spain in the number of cases of people infected.

The United States was ranked third in the world by Tuesday with the most cases. The United States, with 53,000 cases, is quickly approaching Italy's 69,000 cases, Sweeten said.

Locally, officials have taken steps to provide safe environments.

On Saturday, Sweeten met with the McDonald County Commissioners and representatives from the Health Department. Together, they moved forward with a plan to provide continuity of government, while keeping the general public safe.

To that end, the McDonald County Courthouse is closed to the public. Information is still accessible by calling courthouse personnel, he said.

Additionally, staff members are rotating work schedules to reduce any impact.

Other business, such as ex parte hearings, have been held.

"There are some things that have to continue," Sweeten said.

Precautions are taken and courthouse employees are monitored daily for their temperature and oxygen saturation, he said.

McDonald County health department officials continue to assist healthcare personnel.

In the county, several facilities are temporarily locked down:

• The McDonald County Courthouse, courthouse annex, Emergency Management and Health Department;

• Pineville City Hall, community center and the city park. The bike park and walking trails are open;

• Goodman City Hall;

• The Pineville License office is closed until further notice -- no driver's license, permits or IDs will be issued.

To help with combating the virus' spread, Gov. Mike Parson has instituted several changes:

• Restaurants are not allowed to have dine-in customers.

• Customers are not able to bring in refillable cups to convenience stores.

• No more than 10 people shall gather at any one time and must stay at least six feet apart.

The state has issued a Small Business Administration Disaster Declaration that enables officials to help small business owners face this crisis, Sweeten said.

Sweeten stays in contact with all McDonald County mayors, speaking almost every day. He constantly works with the Health Department and has a conference call at least weekly with the governor's office.

The governor has been in the office every day and has been very accessible, Sweeten said.

Missouri has ordered $17 million in personal protective equipment, including $4.2 million in N95 masks, Sweeten said.

Additionally, the governor has asked U.S. President Donald Trump for FEMA help to aid individuals and businesses.

Anyone needing information is asked to call Sweeten's emergency management office at 417-223-7575.

