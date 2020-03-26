Violet E. Humphrey

May 28, 1930

March 3, 2020

Violet "Vi" E. Humphrey, 89, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Brighton, Colo.

She was born May 28, 1930, in Longmont, Colo., to Mike and Barbara (Relich) Sekich. On March 21, 1980, she married Rockford "Rocky" Humphrey and together they shared 28 years until his death on Aug. 22, 2008. She worked as an administrative assistant and was a concert pianist and vocalist. In 1980 they moved to Pineville, Mo., and were members of the Pineville United Methodist Church, where she became the choir director as well as organist/pianist. After her husband's death, she moved back to Colorado to be close to her daughters and family.

She is survived by her two daughters, Jody Scarrow and Joan (Michael) Cox; and one granddaughter.

She was laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Ruth Marie (Hudson) Nicoletti

April 23, 1931

March 18, 2020

Ruth Marie (Hudson) Nicoletti, 88, a homemaker, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her home in Splitlog, Mo.

She was born April 23, 1931, in the Splitlog area, the daughter of Levy and Parelee (Stonecipher) Hudson. She attended Goodman High School and later worked in bookkeeping at the Bank of Neosho. She married Ernest L. Nicoletti on Nov. 22, 1951, at Banner Church of the Nazarene in Splitlog. They lived north of Goodman for a few years before moving to the Nicoletti farm. Together, they owned and operated Splitlog Grocery for 17 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest, on Feb. 12, 2015; her parents; and her brother, Paul Eddie Hudson.

She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Nicoletti of Splitlog; sons, Terry Nicoletti (Vicki) of Vincennes, Ind., and Tony Nicoletti (Michelle) of Splitlog; and eight grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Monday, March 23, 2020, at Banner Cemetery, in Splitlog, with the Rev. Dennis Bergen officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced.

Memorials may be made to Banner Cemetery, c/o Clark Funeral Home, P.O. Box 66, Neosho, MO 64850.

Clark Funeral Home of Neosho was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Ruth Schneider

June 4, 1941

March 18, 2020

Mary Ruth Schneider, 78, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at McDonald County Living Center, following a long battle with Alzheimer's.

She was born June 4, 1941, in the Bunker Hill, Mo., area. She was the daughter of Grover Cleveland and Founty Missouri (Knox) Abercrombie and was a lifelong resident of Bunker Hill and Anderson. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and quilting. She was a member of Anderson First Baptist Church. She married Fred Schneider Nov. 12, 1966, in Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Alice Wright.

She is survived by her husband, Fred Schneider of the home; and daughter, Jan Schneider of Joplin, Mo.

Graveside services were held Monday, March 23, 2020, at Tracy Cemetery in Anderson, Mo. with Galeon Smith officiating.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson was in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 03/26/2020