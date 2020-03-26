Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
MCHS Spring Sports Rosters by Staff Report | March 26, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

2020 Baseball Roster

No.^Name^Grade^Position

1 ^Koby McAlister^Senior^P/OF

2^Sampson Boles^Senior^P/OF

3^Tae-Shaun Alik^Senior^INF

4^Kameron Hopkins^Senior^P/INF

5^Wyatt Jordan^Sophomore^OF

6^Parker Toney^Junior^P

7^Omar Manuel^Senior^INF

8^Austin Shumate^Junior^C

9^Cole Martin^Sophomore^C

10^Cross Dowd^Freshman^INF

11^Nevin Price^Senior^INF

12^Colton Ruddick^Sophomore^P/OF

13^Wade Rickman^Junior^OF

14^Rylee Boyd^Junior^P

15^Cory Creason^Junior^OF

16^Dillion Igosmar^Sophomore^INF

17^Jackson Clarkson^Senior^P/OF

18^Wyatt Yousey^Sophomore^P/OF

20^Levi Helm^Sophomore^OF

21^Matthew Mora^Sophomore^INF

22^Ethan Lett^Junior^Inf.

23^Ethan Francisco^Junior^P/OF

24^Cade Smith^ Senior^P

25^Bo Leach^Sophomore^P/OF

27^Levi Malone^Sophomore^OF

32^Junior Eliam^Sophomore^INF

36^Logan Harriman^Sophomore^P/INF

2020 Girls Soccer Roster

Name^Class

Ashley Crowder^ Senior

Becky Villareal^Senior

Rachel Villareal^Senior

Lucy Pendergraft^Senior

Aaliyah Rubio^Senior

Kaylee Eberley^Senior

Alexia Estrada^Senior

Nautica Gutierrez^Senior

Ava Smith^Senior

Sofia Jacqueline^Senior

Alison Nicoletti^Senior

Virdi Soto^Senior

Kaycee Factor^Junior

Vanessa Valdes^Junior

Faith Leach^Junior

Erika Carlton^Sophomore

Jazmine Belland^Sophomore

Erika Medina^Sophomore

Moo Say Soe^Sophomore

Kadence Elliot^Freshman

Helen Martinez^Freshman

Emily Jiminez^Freshman

2020 Boys Golf Roster

Name^Class

Sam Whitehill^Senior

Blake Harrell^Senior

Jordan Meador^Junior

Zeke Boze^Junior

Dayson Fickle^Sophomore

Wyatt Habert^Sophomore

Garrett Anderson^Sophomore

Sterling Woods^Freshman

Jaxson Harrell^Freshman

2020 Boys Track Roster

Name^Class

Junior Teriek^Senior

Eric Munoz^Senior

Corbin Jones^Senior

Eli Habert^Senior

Cale Adamson^Senior

Garrett Spears^Senior

Michael Williams^Senior

Tyler Moritz^Senior

Dylan Allison^Senior

Joel Morris^Senior

Jack Teague^Senior

Arturo Garcia^Senior

Patton Guzman^Senior

John Howard^Senior

Eh Doh Say^Senior

Colliar Gottfried^Senior

Orvil Pitts^Senior

J.J. Cisneros^Junior

Gabe Sanchez^Junior

Jesus Mendoza^Junior

Parker Gutherless^Junior

Tyler Nelson^Junior

Trent Alik^Junior

Kaidan Campbell^Junior

Jackson Clarkson^Junior

Kyle Hook ^Junior

Bailey Lewis^Junior

Eli McClain^Sophomore

Mitchell Williams^Sophomore

Andrew Watkins^Sophomore

Jared Mora^Sophomore

Ricardo Salas^Sophomore

Alberto Valdez^Sophomore

Angel Arteaga^Sophomore

Chazz Jacks^Sophomore

Alex Sanchex^Sophomore

Levi Neale^Sophomore

Ben McGonigal^Sophomore

Kaden Keeling^Sophomore

Jorge Gonzalez^Sophomore

Danny Grider^Sophomore

Luis Valdes^Sophomore

Zeke Daniels^Sophomore

Anthony Dowd^Sophomore

Jose Casarrubias^Sophomore

Andres Gonzalez^Sophomore

Bryan Montero^Sophomore

Teddy Reedybacon^Sophomore

Jose Hernandez^Sophomore

Fabian Evans^Sophomore

Garrett Gricks^Sophomore

Micha Looney^Sophomore

Esteban Martinez^Sophomore

Jaxen Campbell^Sophomore

Angel Mendoza^Freshman

Hunter Leach^Freshman

Andrew Moritz^Freshman

Tristan Stone^Freshman

Eli Jordan^Freshman

Kaleb Hand^Freshman

Armando Faenfes^Freshman

Fernando Gonsales^Freshman

Josiah Burk^Freshman

Justin Manion^Freshman

Dalton McClain^Freshman

Francisco Blancas^Freshman

Yahai Males^Freshman

Chris Weems^Freshman

Dylan Wilson^Freshman

Layland Stauber^Freshman

Fahad Ali^Freshman

Ricky Wright^Freshman

Giovanni Fuentes^Freshman

2020 Girls Track Roster

Name^Grade

Ragan Wilson^Senior

Lilly Parnell^Senior

Adyson Sanny^Senior

Kelli Brennand^Senior

Sammi Dowd^Senior

Chloe Teague^Senior

Jackie Grider^Senior

Rita Santillan^Senior

Makiela Thacker^Senior

Sydnie Taylor^Senior

Erin Cooper^Junior

Aubrey Forcum^Junior

Caitlyn Barton^Junior

Bailey Miller^Sophomore

Alexes Gidcumb^Sophomore

Sosha Howard^Sophomore

Gisselle Reyes^Sophomore

Mary Warner^Sophomore

Jada Alfaro^Sophomore

Maria Gonzalez^Sophomore

Ariela Arteaga^Sophomore

Mariana Salas^Sophomore

Haley Morris^Sophomore

Rana Brown^Sophomore

Leslie Reams^Sophomore

Micah Sebastian^Sophomore

Mary Kelly^Sophomore

Madison Brown^Sophomore

Giselle Delatorre^Sophomore

Mariana Gonzalez^Sophomore

Ebenee Munoz^Sophomore

Martha Izazaga^Sophomore

Leia Bryan^Freshman

Reagan Myrick^Freshman

Kyla Moore^Freshman.

Abigail Pagel^Freshman

Teryn Torrez^Freshman

Annabelle Price^Freshman

Haley Walczak^Freshman

Melysia McCrory^Freshman

Skylynda Forcum^Freshman

Andrea Rubio^Freshman

Analisa Ramirez^Freshman

Hay Nay Way^Freshman

Avian Joseph^Freshman

Jennifer Ruiz^Freshman

Sports on 03/26/2020

Print Headline: MCHS Spring Sports Rosters

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT