2020 Baseball Roster
No.^Name^Grade^Position
1 ^Koby McAlister^Senior^P/OF
2^Sampson Boles^Senior^P/OF
3^Tae-Shaun Alik^Senior^INF
4^Kameron Hopkins^Senior^P/INF
5^Wyatt Jordan^Sophomore^OF
6^Parker Toney^Junior^P
7^Omar Manuel^Senior^INF
8^Austin Shumate^Junior^C
9^Cole Martin^Sophomore^C
10^Cross Dowd^Freshman^INF
11^Nevin Price^Senior^INF
12^Colton Ruddick^Sophomore^P/OF
13^Wade Rickman^Junior^OF
14^Rylee Boyd^Junior^P
15^Cory Creason^Junior^OF
16^Dillion Igosmar^Sophomore^INF
17^Jackson Clarkson^Senior^P/OF
18^Wyatt Yousey^Sophomore^P/OF
20^Levi Helm^Sophomore^OF
21^Matthew Mora^Sophomore^INF
22^Ethan Lett^Junior^Inf.
23^Ethan Francisco^Junior^P/OF
24^Cade Smith^ Senior^P
25^Bo Leach^Sophomore^P/OF
27^Levi Malone^Sophomore^OF
32^Junior Eliam^Sophomore^INF
36^Logan Harriman^Sophomore^P/INF
2020 Girls Soccer Roster
Name^Class
Ashley Crowder^ Senior
Becky Villareal^Senior
Rachel Villareal^Senior
Lucy Pendergraft^Senior
Aaliyah Rubio^Senior
Kaylee Eberley^Senior
Alexia Estrada^Senior
Nautica Gutierrez^Senior
Ava Smith^Senior
Sofia Jacqueline^Senior
Alison Nicoletti^Senior
Virdi Soto^Senior
Kaycee Factor^Junior
Vanessa Valdes^Junior
Faith Leach^Junior
Erika Carlton^Sophomore
Jazmine Belland^Sophomore
Erika Medina^Sophomore
Moo Say Soe^Sophomore
Kadence Elliot^Freshman
Helen Martinez^Freshman
Emily Jiminez^Freshman
2020 Boys Golf Roster
Name^Class
Sam Whitehill^Senior
Blake Harrell^Senior
Jordan Meador^Junior
Zeke Boze^Junior
Dayson Fickle^Sophomore
Wyatt Habert^Sophomore
Garrett Anderson^Sophomore
Sterling Woods^Freshman
Jaxson Harrell^Freshman
2020 Boys Track Roster
Name^Class
Junior Teriek^Senior
Eric Munoz^Senior
Corbin Jones^Senior
Eli Habert^Senior
Cale Adamson^Senior
Garrett Spears^Senior
Michael Williams^Senior
Tyler Moritz^Senior
Dylan Allison^Senior
Joel Morris^Senior
Jack Teague^Senior
Arturo Garcia^Senior
Patton Guzman^Senior
John Howard^Senior
Eh Doh Say^Senior
Colliar Gottfried^Senior
Orvil Pitts^Senior
J.J. Cisneros^Junior
Gabe Sanchez^Junior
Jesus Mendoza^Junior
Parker Gutherless^Junior
Tyler Nelson^Junior
Trent Alik^Junior
Kaidan Campbell^Junior
Jackson Clarkson^Junior
Kyle Hook ^Junior
Bailey Lewis^Junior
Eli McClain^Sophomore
Mitchell Williams^Sophomore
Andrew Watkins^Sophomore
Jared Mora^Sophomore
Ricardo Salas^Sophomore
Alberto Valdez^Sophomore
Angel Arteaga^Sophomore
Chazz Jacks^Sophomore
Alex Sanchex^Sophomore
Levi Neale^Sophomore
Ben McGonigal^Sophomore
Kaden Keeling^Sophomore
Jorge Gonzalez^Sophomore
Danny Grider^Sophomore
Luis Valdes^Sophomore
Zeke Daniels^Sophomore
Anthony Dowd^Sophomore
Jose Casarrubias^Sophomore
Andres Gonzalez^Sophomore
Bryan Montero^Sophomore
Teddy Reedybacon^Sophomore
Jose Hernandez^Sophomore
Fabian Evans^Sophomore
Garrett Gricks^Sophomore
Micha Looney^Sophomore
Esteban Martinez^Sophomore
Jaxen Campbell^Sophomore
Angel Mendoza^Freshman
Hunter Leach^Freshman
Andrew Moritz^Freshman
Tristan Stone^Freshman
Eli Jordan^Freshman
Kaleb Hand^Freshman
Armando Faenfes^Freshman
Fernando Gonsales^Freshman
Josiah Burk^Freshman
Justin Manion^Freshman
Dalton McClain^Freshman
Francisco Blancas^Freshman
Yahai Males^Freshman
Chris Weems^Freshman
Dylan Wilson^Freshman
Layland Stauber^Freshman
Fahad Ali^Freshman
Ricky Wright^Freshman
Giovanni Fuentes^Freshman
2020 Girls Track Roster
Name^Grade
Ragan Wilson^Senior
Lilly Parnell^Senior
Adyson Sanny^Senior
Kelli Brennand^Senior
Sammi Dowd^Senior
Chloe Teague^Senior
Jackie Grider^Senior
Rita Santillan^Senior
Makiela Thacker^Senior
Sydnie Taylor^Senior
Erin Cooper^Junior
Aubrey Forcum^Junior
Caitlyn Barton^Junior
Bailey Miller^Sophomore
Alexes Gidcumb^Sophomore
Sosha Howard^Sophomore
Gisselle Reyes^Sophomore
Mary Warner^Sophomore
Jada Alfaro^Sophomore
Maria Gonzalez^Sophomore
Ariela Arteaga^Sophomore
Mariana Salas^Sophomore
Haley Morris^Sophomore
Rana Brown^Sophomore
Leslie Reams^Sophomore
Micah Sebastian^Sophomore
Mary Kelly^Sophomore
Madison Brown^Sophomore
Giselle Delatorre^Sophomore
Mariana Gonzalez^Sophomore
Ebenee Munoz^Sophomore
Martha Izazaga^Sophomore
Leia Bryan^Freshman
Reagan Myrick^Freshman
Kyla Moore^Freshman.
Abigail Pagel^Freshman
Teryn Torrez^Freshman
Annabelle Price^Freshman
Haley Walczak^Freshman
Melysia McCrory^Freshman
Skylynda Forcum^Freshman
Andrea Rubio^Freshman
Analisa Ramirez^Freshman
Hay Nay Way^Freshman
Avian Joseph^Freshman
Jennifer Ruiz^FreshmanSports on 03/26/2020
Print Headline: MCHS Spring Sports Rosters