RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Senior players of the 2020 McDonald County High School girls' soccer team are Kaylee Eberley (front row, left), Ava Smith, Alexia Estrada, Nautica Gutierrez and Aaliyah Rubio; Rachel Villareal (back row, left), Lucy Pendergraft, Ashley Crowder, Becky Villareal, Sofia Delatorre, Virdi Soto and Alison Nicoletti.

Editor's Note: The following story was planned and written before the postponement of high school athletics due to the concern over covid-19.

The McDonald County High School girls' soccer team is hoping to improve on last year's lone victory.

With a group of 11 seniors returning for their final year at MCHS, that goal is well within reach.

Last year the club had trouble scoring goals, but its defense kept the Lady Mustangs in many games.

McDonald County will be led by coach John Delatorre, who is in his second year to head both the boys' and girls' soccer teams. Delatorre has a combined record of 18-31 at MCHS.

"We will need to stay strong defensively, but be more threatening on the attack," said Delatorre. "Last year we lost seven games by one goal. So this year, if we can keep up the defense and score a few more goals, we will be successful."

Leading the seniors are returning starters Ava Smith, Aaliyah Rubio and Alexia Estrada.

Smith, a recent signee with Northeastern Oklahoma A and M in Miami, Okla., is a standout for the Lady Mustangs.

"She is a great leader," Delatorre said. "She is one of our most skilled players and is a player we will look to (to) lead us on and off the field."

Rubio and Estrada are the Lady Mustangs' key players in the middle of the field and around the goal.

"Aaliyah is one of our best midfielders and a great leader," Delatorre said. "She is a player we will look to (to) control the game for us. Alexia is one of our top forwards. She is a player we will look to (to) score more goals for us this year."

In addition to the seniors, Delatorre said there are some junior varsity players from last year who will be counted on at the varsity level this year.

"This year we have quite a few new faces," Delatorre said. "We will have a few freshmen that will step up and play a big role on the varsity and a few JV players from last year step up and play a bigger role on the varsity this year. Among those will be Lucy Penderegraft, Rachel Villarreal, Helen Martinez and Kadence Elliot."

Delatorre said he wants his team to peak for districts.

"We want to get better during the year and to compete for a district title," Delatorre said.

