RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Senior members of the 2020 MCHS boys' track team are Corbin Jones (front row, left), John Howard, Junior Teriek, Jack Teague, Eh Doh Say and Joel Morris; Colliar Gottfried (middle, left), Dylan Allison, Orvil Pitts, Eric Munoz and Garrett Spears; Michael Williams (back, left), Elijah Habert, Cale Adamson, Arturo Garcia and Tyler Moritz.

Editor's Note: The following story was planned and written before the postponement of high school athletics due to the concern over covid-19.

Coming off a breakout season, the expectations for the 2020 McDonald County High School boys' track team are sky-high.

The team won the Big 8 Conference championship during its banner year, which included three state qualifiers and two state medalists.

Two of those three qualifiers are back to lead this year's squad.

Corbin Jones was named the Big 8 Male Athlete of the Year after winning three events at the conference meet as a junior. He and fellow senior Michael Williams both qualified for the state championships, but it was Williams who brought home a medal, taking seventh in the triple jump.

"These guys have been leaders and they keep making themselves better and better," said coach Henri Whitehead. "I'm excited to see what they do this season."

The two are expected to dominate both the long and triple jumps with Jones adding the 100- and 200-meter to his repertoire while Williams will include the high jump.

Also back is the 4x800 relay team of Garrett Spears, Cale Adamson, Elijah Habert and Jack Teague. The team earned a trip to sectionals but did not qualify for state.

"They have a good chance to make it to state this year," Whitehead said. "They got close last year, so hopefully this will be their year."

Among the "newcomers" is senior Junior Teriek. Teriek, who spent his first three years as a sprinter, has switched to pole vault for his senior campaign.

"Junior has just absolutely taken off," Whitehead said. "He has been a nice surprise. We've also brought in a huge group of freshmen, so I'm sure we will have some strong athletes emerge from that group."

Lost to graduation was thrower Elliott Wolfe, who qualified for state in both the shot put and discus.

Though Wolfe will not be easily replaced, the Mustangs certainly have the numbers to make up for his points.

Whitehead said Garrett Gricks and Kaidan Campbell should take up the slack in the throwing events.

"We have a huge group of throwers, led by Garrett and Kaidan, who are vying to fill the big void that losing Elliott left us," Whitehead said.

Sophomores Eli McClain and Andrew Watkins are expected to provide depth in the pole vault.

Depth in a lot of events won't be a problem with over 70 boys out for the team.

"We have a lot more depth this year, so we can kind of play around with some relays," Whitehead said. "We will use Michael (Williams) in some sprints and relays this year in addition to his three jumping events. Corbin (Jones) will do the long and triple jumps and run two events, but it might be a relay instead of the 100 or 200."

Whitehead said he is excited to see what the team can accomplish this year.

"We have the numbers to compete with the bigger teams," Whitehead said. "We just have to stay healthy and stay consistent with our attendance. The sky's the limit for these guys."

Whitehead said, even though winning a conference championship last year was a major accomplishment, the team's goal is to repeat and to improve its showing in the postseason.

"Naturally, we want to repeat as conference champions," Whitehead said. "But we also want to show up and place at districts and sectionals."

Sports on 03/26/2020