PHOTO SUBMITTED Carson Hoth and Tyler Sprenkle are pictured at the state capitol during Cowboys at the Capitol. The two high school juniors are members of the Missouri Junior Cattlemen's Association board.

Carson Hoth and Tyler Sprenkle, both McDonald County High School students who have been elected to the Missouri Junior Cattlemen's Association board, recently shared information about some of their activities.

The two board members, who are also members of the Newton-McDonald Cattlemen's Association, attended the Missouri Cattlemen's Association Convention in Columbia.

They said they met and talked about policies and ways to improve herd care. Sprenkle was in charge of a trade show at the event and helped vendors get set up. Hoth set up meeting rooms and directed people.

During the event, there was a steak dinner at which Gov. Mike Parson, who is a cattleman himself, spoke, Sprenkle said. Also present was Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe. There was also an award ceremony, and Sprenkle received an award for Missouri Limousin junior breeders points, he said.

"Our association has shown us great support and positivity in allowing us to have these opportunities," Hoth said of the Newton-McDonald Cattlemen's Association.

The two board members also recently traveled to Jefferson City, for Cowboys at the Capitol, where they met with lawmakers and talked to representatives.

"We talked about how much we appreciate their support for cattlemen's rights in Missouri," Hoth said.

Sprenkle said they got to watch an agriculture hearing about farmers' rights regarding predators.

They also watched a hearing about the Tyson plant that burned down in Holcomb, Kan., in August, which is being investigated by the Missouri Department of Agriculture and Sonny Perdue, the secretary of agriculture for the United States, Hoth said.

Hoth also noted, "We need to thank Casey's Road and Race in Neosho for its donation of a Stihl chainsaw, which has given us the opportunity to attend these trips." The chainsaw was raffled off by the Newton-McDonald Cattlemen's Association.

Hoth and Sprenkle were scheduled for two more trips, one to Washington, D.C., at the beginning of April for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, followed immediately by one to Denver for the Youth Beef International Conference, however, both trips have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In June the high school juniors' term on the board will end, and they will run again.

Hoth said of the Missouri Junior Cattlemen's Association board, "It's a great organization, and it has provided us great opportunities to increase our knowledge in what we can do in the agriculture industry in following years."

Sprenkle said, "There's a lot more behind the scenes than just raising cows and selling them at the sale barn. The association really opened my eyes because we got to see the hard work that they put in. The people we meet are incredible."

He recommended that all cattlemen join their local cattlemen's association.

