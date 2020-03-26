The McDonald County Historical Society is postponing its largest fundraiser, due to health concerns. The event was initially set for Friday, April 3, at River Ranch Resort in Noel.

The annual banquet, complete with live and silent auctions, helps the nonprofit solidify its operational funds for the year, said Society president Karen Dobbs.

With covid-19 concerns, however, officials decided to postpone the event.

Dobbs said organizers have not set a new, specific date.

"No decision has been made other than to postpone the banquet with no alternate date set as yet," Dobbs said.

Board members will discuss rescheduling at the April board meeting.

Letters regarding the banquet have been sent to all ticket holders and donors. The newsletter, produced by the organization, still will be distributed to paid members. Members will be updated about new dates and exhibits, she said.

Organizers are still moving ahead with a different fundraiser, involving a drawing for a Doug Hall print.

The date for the drawing was set for Saturday, May 16, when the society hosts a day of festivities to celebrate the museum's season-opening.

That date for the drawing now will be discussed at the April board meeting, she said.

Tickets for the print are available through the McDonald County Historical Society web page atmcdonaldcountyhistory.org.

