In an effort to be proactive rather the reactive, the McDonald County Courthouse said in a news release that the decision has been made to temporarily close the Courthouse, Courthouse Annex, Emergency Management and Health Department doors to the public until further notice.

This "lockdown" will not affect conducting business through telephone, mail, e-mail, fax and curbside services.

Commissioners say it is important to understand that all county offices will remain open and county business will continue as usual, just not in person unless absolutely necessary.

The closure began Monday, March 23, and will continue until further notice.

The Commission believes this decision is ultimately the best course of action to protect the health of employees and their families.

Given that this is a rapidly developing situation, the Commission will continue to monitor developments and update its course of action as new information becomes available through the CDC.

Those with business-critical engagements are encouraged to contact the respective office holder to make necessary arrangements.

• Assessor -- 417-223-4361

• Accounts Payable -- 417-223-4662

• Circuit Clerk -- 417-223-7514

• Collector -- 417-223-7408

• County Clerk -- 417-223-7530

• Commission -- 417-223-7530

• Emergency Management -- 417-223-7514

• Health Department -- 417-223-7514

• Human Resources -- 417-223-4662

• Juvenile Office -- 417-223-4240

• Prosecutor -- 417-223-4142

• Recorder -- 417-223-7523

• Treasurer -- 417-223-7514

Please visit www.mcdonaldcountygov.com for more information.

General News on 03/26/2020