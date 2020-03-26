Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Luis Samuel Alvarenga Cuellar. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Kristen W. Vanderbeck. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Vadim V. Vashkevich. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Discover Bank vs. Billy Morris. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Spencer James Daniels. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Barbara J. Benson. Theft/stealing.

Ashley L. Thompson. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Johnathan Kyle Carlin. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Veronica S. Lillo. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Patricia Cartasegna. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Felonies:

Allen Donica. Property damage.

Kamy K. Boaz. Burglary.

The following cases were heard:

Riverside Inn Resort, LLC vs. Robert J. Jackson et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Commerce Bank vs. Daniel Monroe. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

UHG I, LLC vs. Samuel Pruden. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Absolute Resolutions Investment vs. Vicky Schlessman. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Tucker D. Autry. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Rebecca Rae Chouteau. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Nicholas Ryan Murphy. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $246.

Melissa C. Rodgers. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Yvonne J. Rodgers. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Felonies:

Ronny Bill. Burglary and forgery. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

