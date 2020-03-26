In a regular meeting that was closed to all but essential personnel, Anderson's Board of Alderman voted on Tuesday evening to declare the city in a state of emergency following the outbreak of covid-19 and adopt the recommendations of the CDC, federal, state and county governments.

The council went on to take additional precautions, including closing the restroom at City Hall Park and closing City Hall to the public for the foreseeable future.

City Clerk Andi Bethel assured council members that City Hall will still be fully functional, with online and over-the-phone payment options.

"There's nothing we can't do over the phone," she said.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Seth Daniels once again asked the council to upgrade the department's server, noting that the system is currently out of operation. The council approved the purchase of a new server so long as the cost doesn't exceed $2,000.

Daniels reported that the 2014 Dodge Charger was totalled during the pursuit of a wanted felon. He said the insurance company issued a check for $9,803.

"It's almost summer time and you've still got your bicycles," joked Alderman Don Hines.

Daniels provided quotes for the repair of the police station's roof. The council approved a bid of $1,300 for the repair of the roof and the underlying sheetrock.

Daniels supplied council members with a written mutual-aid agreement for the city attorney to review and provide opinion on.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker reported that Paul Moreno has completed his 90-day probationary period. The council voted to hire Moreno full-time as a street employee.

Shoemaker said that the east tower's leak should be repaired by mid- or late-April and tank inspections should be completed throughout town as well.

Old Business

Mayor John Sellers reported that Anderson Engineering quoted $3,500 to survey Cook Hill Road. Sellers also spoke with local surveyors to receive additional quotes. The council voted to proceed with the survey at a cost of $1,685 from a local surveyor.

New Business

Jesus Marcos inquired about the purchase of property in the Industrial Park. Mayor Sellers noted that it is one of the few pieces of city property that is level and zoned for industrial development. The council agreed to retain the property to allow for future expansion.

In other business, the council:

• instated Ordinance No. 03172020A, authorizing Anderson Engineering to begin preliminary engineering services and Ordinance No. 03172020B, authorizing the city to obtain financial assistance from U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development;

• scheduled the City-Wide Yard Sale for Friday, May 1 through Sunday, May 3;

• approved the installation of a new blower on the back-hoe;

• paid bills in the amount of $79,885.95.

General News on 03/26/2020