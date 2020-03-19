As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, wishes go out to Tom and Mildred Sharp for a happy anniversary. They will have been married for 73 years this week. Doug Cory greeted the congregation and reminded us of the National Day of Prayer on Sunday.

Special prayers were requested for the Mal Hudson family, the Barton family, Bobby Bryan, Kevin Sherman, Jerry, Donnie and Treva Antle, David Anthony Paul and kids and our country. Next Sunday will be a business meeting at 6 p.m.

Janet Chaney read Psalm 23:4 and reminded us that, with all the world's troubles and in the lowest moments, we are to fear no evil for God will rescue us to receive His power and presence if we will allow.

The congregation joined voices in singing hymns of praise led by Susan Cory and Karen Gardner. Karen sang, "Is Your Burden Heavy?" Mitchell Lett and Tyrel Lett served as ushers and collected the offering.

The next few weeks, Brother Mark Hall's messages will focus on a group of people we should be scared for -- those who know about God and do nothing about it. Brother Mark said he is really scared for the ones who think they are all right. "I am scared for those who trust in themselves and their own righteousness -- the Easter bunny's who hop into God's house only on Easter."

"Being Ready" was the title of Sunday's sermon, with scripture from Matthew 25:1-13, which tells the parable (an earthly story with a spiritual meaning) of the 10 virgins. Of the 10 girls, only five were ready to go to the wedding. Brother Mark said that the most dangerous game you can play is called "trusting in yourself." "The Easter bunny Christians would be here today and be ready if they knew Jesus was coming, but we don't know when that will be."

In Sunday's message, he talked about the difference and similarities between those who are ready and those who are not, from the parable.

Brother Mark said the first thing the girls had in common was that they were all members of the same bridal party. "They were all members of the same bridal party and all had been invited, but those who weren't ready didn't get in. Just like being a church member won't get you into the door of heaven." Second, the girls were all moral. "They were all good girls, but just being good didn't get them in the door. None of us deserve heaven. Just joining the church doesn't get you into heaven." Third, they all had the same material. "They all had a lamp to show their profession of faith, but did their lives reflect that? If your profession of faith is your lamp, the spirit of God is the oil that keeps it burning." Fourth, they all had the same motive. "They were all there to meet the bridegroom. Just like we want to meet Jesus, but just wanting to isn't enough. Are you prepared to meet Him?" Fifth, they all looked alike. "They were all members, they were moral, they had the same material, motive and mannerisms. If the five girls that got in had known the other five wouldn't, what would they have done? But they didn't know because they all looked alike. Do you ask your friends if they are ready?" And lastly, they all had the same mindset. "All were there with the expectation of getting in. The five that didn't get in were just as sure they would as the five that did get in. Even after the door shut on them, they still thought they could get in, but Jesus didn't know them because they weren't ready. The difference is those five made a serious mistake. They trusted in themselves and their own righteousness. They never repented or made sure their lamp was full of the spirit of God. Without the Spirit, repentance is impossible."

In closing, Brother Mark said the point in Matthew 25:13 is when Jesus tells us, "Watch therefore, for you know neither the day nor the hour in which the Son of Man is coming." Brother Mark said, "Don't just trust in yourself because you think you are pretty good. Don't just visit church on Christmas and Easter. Church doesn't get you into heaven, but going to church is what you do because you are a Christian that wants to go to Heaven. Are you ready? Are your friends and family ready? We need to make sure they are so they aren't like the five virgins who weren't ready and didn't get in. Don't be like it says in Matthew 25:5. "But while the bridegroom was delayed, they all slumbered and slept." We are living in a time when we need to know if we are ready."

Our hymn of invitation was "Where He Leads Me," and Mitchell Lett gave the benediction.

As Easter approaches, we especially invite you to worship with us at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m.

Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Religion on 03/19/2020