A public hearing regarding a proposed local option use tax, followed by the regular meeting of Anderson's City Council, scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, was rescheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, at City Hall. The council meeting will immediately follow the public hearing.

The proposed issue will be placed on the upcoming April ballot with the understanding that revenue generated from the tax would be designated for infrastructure repairs.

City Clerk Andi Bethel previously explained that a local use tax is similar to a sales tax on a brick and mortar business, allowing for the collection of taxes generated from online sales. She noted that it will not create any tax increases and must pass by a simple majority of voters.

General News on 03/19/2020