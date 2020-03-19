Iva Jean Barton

July 3, 1937

March 14, 2020

Iva Jean Barton, 82, of Eucha, Okla., died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her daughter's home in Kansas, Okla.

She was born July 3,1937, in Bakersfield, Calif., to Dolph and Lois (Roston) Burleson. She married Samuel D. Barton in April of 1954, in Seneca, Mo. She enjoyed quilting, cooking and fishing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Barton; her parents; siblings, Geneva Burleson, Kenneth Burleson, Clyde Burleson, Leroy Burleson.

Survivors are her children, David Barton of Southwest City, Mo., Claude Barton of Noel, Mo., Peggy Sue Smith of Eucha, Karma Turner of Kansas, Okla., Mark Barton of Jay, Okla.; a brother, Ernie Burleson of Wyandotte, Okla.; a sister, Sharon Smith of Chicago; and several grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo. The family will receive friends at this time.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Saratoga Cemetery in Southwest City, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson is in charge of arrangements.

Gary Berger

Oct. 14, 1954

March 8, 2020

Gary Berger, 65, of Pineville, Mo., was found deceased in his home on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

He was born Oct. 14, 1954, in Appleton, Wis. He grew up in St. Paul, Minn. In his younger years, he was a diesel mechanic and after moving to Northwest Arkansas in the early 1990s, he served as an assistant superintendent on the golf courses in Bella Vista and eventually an entrepreneur who owned and operated Berger Construction. He moved to Pineville in 2005 to retire. He had many hobbies, including hunting, fishing, fly fishing, gambling, searching for arrowheads and fixing things.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mervin; sister, Cathy; and brother, Mitch.

He is survived by his mother, Carol; two sisters, Sue (Paul) and Jane (John); two brothers, Tracy (Donna) and Dave; and two children, Stacy and Jeff.

A private funeral service will be held in St. Paul with his close relatives and friends -- with a date yet to be determined.

Roy Lee Curtis

Jan. 12, 1960

March 12, 2020

Roy Lee Curtis, 60, of Southwest City, Mo., died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his residence after a recent decline in health.

He was born Jan. 12,1960, in Kremmling, Colo., son of Ray and Vera (McMahan) Curtis. He was raised in Sulphur Springs, Ark., and was a lifelong area resident, residing the last seven years in Southwest City. He was a truck driver throughout his life and a talented autobody repairman. He enjoyed old cars, woodworking and was a huge OU fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, John, Lester, Bertha, Leroy and Tanna.

Survivors are his wife, Laura Curtis of the home; two children, Waylon Curtis of N.C., and Betty Curtis of Jay, Okla.; five stepchildren, Crystal Beaver of Anderson, Valerie Bates of Anderson, Justin Bates of Jay, Crystal Haggard of Gravette, Ark., and J.J. Gillming of Webb City, Mo; seven grandchildren; 16 step-grandchildren; and four sisters, Christy Kirby of Maysville, Ark., Jackie Wheeler of Sulphur Springs, Ark., Bertie Hance of Siloam Springs, Ark., and Rita Curtis of Siloam Springs.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Querry officiating. Burial followed in the Butler Creek Cemetery in Sulphur Springs.

Lucy Joyce Haas

Sept. 27, 1941

March 12, 2020

Lucy Joyce Haas, 78, of Noel, Mo., died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

She was born Sept. 27, 1941, in Ridgley, Mo., to Hershel Clifton and Edna Bell (Mullins) Launius. She married Robert Eugene Haas Sr. on March 21,1959, in Los Angeles. She enjoyed fishing, crocheting and baking.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Ina Hodson; son, Floyd Haas; and a brother, Ray Launius.

Survivors are her husband, Robert Haas of the home; son, Robert E. Haas Jr. (Christina) of Loves Park, Ill.; daughter-in-law, Malonia Haas of Noel; siblings, Chester Launius of Sapulpa, Okla., Wilma Vantrease of Pineville, Karen Terry of Michie, Tenn., Linda Thurman of Granby, Mo., Teena Bailey of Stella, Mo., Penny K. Russell of Shawneetown, Ill., Tom Launius of Stella; and several grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19,2020, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at this time.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Union Cemetery in Stella. Burial will follow the service in the Union Cemetery in Stella.

Sidney Smith

Aug. 21, 1949

Jan. 28, 2020

Sidney Smith, 70, of Noel, Mo., died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his residence in Noel, Mo.

He was born Aug. 21, 1949, in Joplin, Mo., to Ora and Bertie (Brown) Smith. He graduated from Wyandotte High School and NEO College. He was an autobody mechanic. He was a member of the Seneca/Cayuga Tribe. He married Myonza Myers on Aug. 11, 1973.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his children, Crystal and Bradley; and siblings, Denise Londo and Tony Smith.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Council House Friends Cemetery in Wyandotte, Okla.

Timothy Wilhite

Aug. 2, 1962

March 11, 2020

Timothy Wilhite, 57, of Lanagan, Mo., died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home.

He was born Aug. 2,1962, to George and Lila Wilhite in Cortez, Colo. He married Lydia Whitchurch Aug. 24, 1979, in St. George, Utah. They were married for 22 years and welcomed three children, Kelley Wilhite (Kenny) of Clinton, Mo., Kyle Wilhite (Johnna) of Clinton, Mo., and Matthew Wilhite (Brianna) of Ozark, Mo. In a later relationship, he welcomed Felicity and Emma Wilhite. He spent most of his younger years as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed fishing at Truman Lake. After moving to Noel he enjoyed bartending at his sister's bar.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Wilhite; and his granddaughter, Kimber Wilhite.

He is survived by five children, Kelley, Kyle, Matthew, Felicity and Emma; eight grandchildren; siblings, Jake Wilhite, Linda Glendenning, Murrell Wilhite and Mary Wilhite; and his mother, Lila Wilhite.

A memorial service was held Sunday, March 15, 2020, on the Elk River in Noel.

