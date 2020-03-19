Noel officials on Thursday night approved the purchase of two used police cars from a surplus in Jefferson City.

Each four-wheel-drive car costs a little more than $2,400 and has roughly 140,000 accrued miles, Noel Marshal Randy Wilson said during the Noel City Council meeting.

Mayor Lewis Davis said the two worst vehicles in Noel's current line will be put up for sealed bids. Money raised from that could help supplement the $5,100 in vehicles and equipment the city council approved, he said.

Wilson said he believed the cars would definitely benefit the Marshal's Office.

"We can upgrade a little bit and have something we're proud of," Wilson said.

Wilson said the office has recorded 472 cases since Jan. 1 and recently made 14 arrests.

Other Noel improvements include the potential of starting a community garden, and making a crosswalk and erecting signs at a street crossing in town.

Councilwoman Allie Peck said several people are wanting to combine their efforts and talents in starting a garden, which could be located in a spot over by the Noel Housing Authority.

City council members also approved, on a second reading, an ordinance that amends the 2020 budget. Part of the ordinance pertains to the salary decrease that city council members proposed earlier this year.

During departmental reports, Fire Chief Brandon Barrett said calls in January and February were low but tend to fluctuate this time of year. Barrett said he's currently working to wrap up an ISO rating process. The ISO rating is linked to homeowners' rates for insurance. Barrett said Noel homeowners could expect a better rating when the work is completed.

In other business, council members:

• Accepted council member Lonnie Huckabey's resignation;

• Discussed looking at other health insurance options amid rising rates;

• Heard a report from street superintendent Chris Craig that he is cleaning up the city park. Craig also hopes to initiate a ball program for Noel children.

