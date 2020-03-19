The McDonald County School District has joined most school districts in Southwest Missouri and canceled all classes through April 3 due to health concerns from the worldwide pandemic caused by the outbreak of the covid-19 virus.

In an announcement made on March 16, Dr. Mark Stanton, superintendent of the McDonald County School District, stated, "After consultation with the McDonald County Health Department as well as the Center for Disease Control regarding the covid-19 progression regionally, we have determined it is in the best interest of students' well-being and the health of the community at large, to cancel all classes in McDonald County Schools through April 3, 2020."

The statement went on to say, "This cancelation will include all co-curricular and extracurricular events and practices during this time."

McDonald County was in the process of gearing up for the spring sports season which includes baseball, boys' and girls' track, boys' golf and girls' soccer at the high school level and baseball, softball and boys' and girls' track at the junior high level.

The school's announcement came a few hours before the Missouri State High School Activities Association notified member schools of its position on spring sports.

Jason West, MSHSAA communications director, said in a press release that, "As of today we are not canceling any spring sports championships."

Dr. Kerwin Urhahn, MSHSAA executive director, said finding sites for the spring sports' state championships might become an issue.

"If we are able to maintain locations for hosting the championship series, and schools are wishing to participate in the postseason, we will conduct the championships," Urhahn said. "We are not canceling any spring sports at this time!"

The news that as of now the spring sports season was only delayed and not canceled was met with relief from McDonald County spring athletes as well as athletic director Bo Bergen.

"Things can change quickly, but as of now, spring sports will plan to resume 14-day conditioning practices April 4," Bergen said. "The athletic office and coaches will be working diligently to make sure that we can find as many makeup contests as possible for our student-athletes when we can resume competition. There are many unknowns, but rest assured that the athletic department will be doing everything in our power to lighten the blow of this ordeal for our student-athletes."

Mustang baseball was to open the season at the Harrison tournament on March 20-21. Other games canceled or postponed include Neosho, Springfield Central, Carl Junction, Shiloh Christian and Carthage.

McDonald County is now scheduled to open the season on April 6 at home against Webb City.

The girls' soccer team lost its tournament in Lebanon along with matches against New Covenant, Webb City, Willard and Carl Junction.

The Lady Mustangs are now set to open the season against Carthage on April 6 at MCHS.

McDonald County's track team lost the Mustang Stampede and ther 9/10 Stampede it was to host. The only other meet missed will be Carthage Invitational.

The junior varsity boys' and girls' teams will open at Neosho on April 7 with the varsity set to start on April 17at Pitt State.

The golf team had matches against Diamond, Neosho and Nevada canceled as well as tournaments in Neosho and Carl Junction.

The junior varsity is now scheduled to open on April 8 at the Lamar JV Tournament with the varsity to open at the Cassville Tournament on April 9.

