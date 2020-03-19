Kimberly Renee Sullivan and Vicky Tallman to Karla Gollhofer and Drew Gollhofer. Sec. 27, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Patricia A. Shaddox and Clinton H. Shaddox to In God We Trust, LLC. Sec. 27, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Carolyn S. Leach and Terry Dillon Leach to Kimberly R. Huckabey and Robert T. Leach. Sec. 33, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Evangelism Explosion III International, Inc. to Curt Landry Ministries International. Sec. 22, Twp. 23, Rge. 31 and Sec. 23, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Fannie Mae Federal National Mortgage Association to Kristina Smith and Johnny D. Roberts. Sec. 14, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Michael L. Walden to Theresa Stone and Gordon Stone. Sec. 8, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Vicky Walden and Mitchell Walden to Michael L. Walden. Sec. 8. Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Mike McCool to Brenda Henderson and Armour Henderson. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

The James P. Gann Trust Dated April 10, 2006, and Trustee James P. Gann to Meredith L. Gann and James P. Gann. Sec. 28, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Ainstein Touger Xiong to Ying Xiong and Christopher Xiong. Sec. 33, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Doris Diann Owen Stout to Doris L. Marshall. Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. Lot 12. McDonald County, Mo.

Doris L. Marshall to The Calvin and Mary Dillow Family Trust Dated July 27, 2010. Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. Lot 12. McDonald County, Mo.

Rachell Jackson to Jarrett Smith. Roark Addition. Blk. 7, Lot 11. McDonald County, Mo.

Patricia A. Shaddox and Clinton H. Shaddox Jr. to Jeff's Auto, LLC. Sec. 27, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Arnold Landers and Shirley Landers to Deborah Lee Landers, Gregory Edward Landers, Arnold Landers and Shirley Landers. Sec. 20, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Tamara Taylor to James Richard Forcum. Sec. 29, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Angie Garland Kimbrell to Simi Elston and Terry Elston. Sulphur Wells City. Blk. 4, Lot 7 and Lot 8. McDonald County, Mo.

Shea Homes, Inc. to Superior Family Construction, LLC. Sec. 5, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. Shea Country Addition. Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

