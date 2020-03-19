On Monday, March 16, the Supreme Court of Missouri issued an order in response to the coronavirus disease (covid-19) pandemic. According to www.courts.mo.gov, among other directives, the order suspends -- with certain listed exceptions -- all in-person proceedings in all state courts through April 3 and authorizes local courts to determine the manner in which the listed exceptions should be conducted.

According to Circuit Clerk Tanya Lewis, McDonald County Courthouse will still handle essential court hearings. All others will be continued to a later date. Office hours will remain the same -- 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

