The Goodman City Council continues to explore grant opportunities.

Members discussed block grants for which the city could qualify during a regular city council meeting Tuesday night, according to city clerk Georgia Holtz.

Council members broached the subject of different grant possibilities when recently meeting with Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council representatives.

A list of questions was compiled for the next meeting with the HSTCC, Holtz said.

Other business included appointing Clyde Davidson to the planning and zoning committee.

Members also:

• Discussed a wage salary survey and agreed to approve an increase for the city clerk;

• Approved $17,620.59 in bills;

• Renewed a contract with the water billing software.

General News on 03/19/2020