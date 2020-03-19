Courtesy photo Cassville nursing students from Crowder College recently earned a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX licensure test. This marks the third year in a row the program has achieved a 100% pass rate. The 2019 Cassville nursing student graduates include Karen Hatfield of Pineville.

The Crowder College-Cassville Nursing student graduates for fall 2019 recently received word that all students earned a passing score on their NCLEX licensure test. This marks the third year in a row the program has achieved a 100% pass rate.

The NCLEX is the mechanism that measures the abilities of students graduating from an associate of science in nursing program to become a registered nurse. According to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, the pass rate for NCLEX-RN from the U.S. was 88% in 2018 for first-time testers.

"Crowder Cassville has always had outstanding nurse graduates since the program began in January 2010. Achieving 100% first-time pass rates in the last three years is evidence of the hard work and determination of students. This is also a reflection of the hard work the instructors pour into ensuring the students are successful," Kimberly Smith, Cassville nursing program coordinator/instructor, said.

Crowder College prides itself on NCLEX performance with nursing programs at Neosho, Cassville, McDonald County and Nevada.

Karen Hatfield of Pineville is among the Cassville nursing student graduates who were part of this accomplishment.

General News on 03/19/2020