Division I

The following cases were filed:

David E. Kirch vs. Misty L. Kirch. Dissolution.

Allen W. Beck vs. Heidi M. Beck. Dissolution.

Nikki M. Hoyt vs. Tyson M. Hoyt. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Margaret Jo Kramer. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Kristen N. Vanderbeck. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Robert Wayne Nakata. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Wendell L. Bunch. Failure to register non-resident commercial motor vehicle.

The following cases were heard:

Christopher Narron vs. Melanie R. Narron. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Heather L. Ballowe. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Robin A. Blotter. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Allen Lee Hill. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Benjamin Jacob Madden. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Brandi N. Montgomery. Driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Eh Moo. Driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Yolanda Ruiz-Valdez. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Christopher Channing Sullivan. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

KTre Holdings, LLP vs. Christine M. Lane et al. Unlawful detainer.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Mark T. Baron et al. Unlawful detainer.

Walter S. Geeding et al vs. N&R of Anderson, LLC. Wrongful death.

Discover Bank vs. Tiffany S. Bacon. Contract -- other.

Owen Gibson vs. Maxwell Mace. Breach of contract.

Discover Bank vs. Ralph T. Riley. Breach of contract.

Midland Credit Management vs. Stephony Webb Nicoletti. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Christopher Durossette. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Ezekiel Farlow. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Jakeb Bryant. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Samantha Bunch. Suit on account.

OneMain Financial Group, LLC vs. Jamie Weller. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Albert Creech. Suit on account.

Tower Loan of Missouri, LLC vs. Nerako Karen et al. Promissory note.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC vs. Harrell Brabant et al. Unlawful detainer.

State of Missouri:

Markie R. Smith. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Mohamed A. Suliman. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Maria Feregrino Estrada. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Melinda S. Webb. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Angelique C. Duncan. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Jackson M. Stewart. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jimmie G. Gideon. Failure to register commercial property/passenger carrying vehicle for beyond local operation.

Felonies:

Randy P. Barton. Domestic assault.

Park Sarafin. Burglary.

The following cases were heard:

Anglin Family Investments vs. John A. Wacaster et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Freidann Douthett. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Ford Moter Credit Company, LLC vs. Chanse Golka. Contract/account (bulk). Judgment for plaintiff.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Catherine Green. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Robert Reece III. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Rhonda Lee Holt. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Brian Lyster. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Natalie Becknell vs. John McClary. Property damage. Judgment for plaintiff.

Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Diana L. McMahan. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Elizabeth Patience. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Evans Raymond. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Terry Sinks. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Stephanie Addleman. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Eric M. Alston. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Heather L. Ballowe. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Kayla Lynn Bennett. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Wendell L. Bunch. Driver operated commercial motor vehicle without seatbelt. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Jimmie G. Gideon. Failed to register commercial property/passenger carrying vehicle for beyond local operation. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Jeffery Alan Howard. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

James S. Johnny. Domestic assault. Guilty plea. Fine of $379.50.

Garth P. Lacey. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Derek A. Livingston. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Joseph Robert McGuire. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Fine of $600. Two years supervised probation.

Shantelle R. Rivas. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Whitney L. Teague. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Howard Dale Williams. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Kenneth R. Zinn. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $100. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

Randy P. Barton. Domestic assault. Guilty plea. 10 years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Sunshine A. Ellington. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Travis McAnally. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

