Canceled -- Business Expo, Health Fair and Fun Day

After much consideration, the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to postpone our upcoming Health Fair and Business Expo in response to the coronavirus. We plan to reschedule and are asking for a little bit of time as we all stay tuned in to the CDC and government authorities on this issue. Our greatest concern is, of course, the safety and well-being of all. If your business was planning to be a vendor at the Expo, we want to assure you that your registration fees will carry over to the new date! We want to say thank you and hope that we've made the right decision in your eyes. To our sponsors and strategic partners, we thank you as well and look forward to working together at the Expo when the time is right! We'll reach back out soon with more information on our plans forward. For inquiries, email info@mcdonaldcountychamber.org.

Canceled -- March Benefit Dinner

The Pineville/Jane American Legion Post 392 third Friday benefit dinner will not be held due to the covid-19 threat. We look forward to seeing everyone at the Friday, April 17, dinner.

Canceled -- Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center will be closed for any and all activities until March 30, with further updates as needed to report. This includes the dance for Friday evening, March 20. Call 417-850-4490 or 417-628-3314 for additional information or questions.

Canceled -- McDonald County Senior Center

At this time, there are no activities until March 30.

Lincoln Day

Lincoln Day doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is served at noon Saturday, April 18, at River Ranch Resort in Noel. The afternoon program speakers will include Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and District 159 Rep. Dirk Deaton, along with former GOP chairman of the Missouri Republican Party, David Cole. This is a paid program by the McDonald County Central Committee. Tickets are $20 per person at the door or a table for six for $180. Please RSVP to Tanya Lewis at 417-456-9089 or lewisfarms93@yahoo.com, by Friday, April 3.

Neosho Citywide Garage Sale

Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce announces the 32nd annual Neosho Citywide Garage Sale scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 3 and 4. The two-day event will begin at 7 a.m. each day and will be held regardless of the weather, rain or shine. View the updated website at garagesales.neosho.com.

BV Golf Club Accepts Members

The Bella Vista Women's Five plus Four Hole Golf Association (formerly Women's Five Hole) is accepting members for the 2020 golf season. This group primarily plays at Brittany golf course at which golfers have the option to walk or use carts. Play is on Monday, with morning tee times April-October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. No handicaps are used. "Meet and Greet" at Riordan Hall is canceled. Play begins April 6. Print an application on https://sites.google.com/site/by/5wga and bring it on Monday, April 6, or mail it to Carlotta Harned, 9 Sheneman Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72715. Annual dues are $12. Make checks payable to Women's 5-Hole Golf Association.

Journey from Trauma to Trust

The "Journey from Trauma to Trust" is a walk out of the wilderness of grief, shame, guilt, fear or secrets. "Big T" is a group adventure to ensure no one walks this path alone. None of us are without trauma of some sort and struggling to trust ourselves, others and God. Big T's purpose is to focus on what God can and does do in the lives of hurting people. All are welcome at 6 p.m. Thursday evenings at Banner Church of the Nazarene's Life Center at 597 North Fork Road in Anderson. For more information, contact Ginger at Wranglers4Christ2014@gmail.com.

General News on 03/19/2020