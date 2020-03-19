This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

March 1

Ren Wade Bennett, 25, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, driving while (license) revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register motor vehicle

Maria Castenada, 37, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit

James E. Johnny, 42, Anderson, violation of order of protection for adult

March 2

Jacob Foster Atkisson, 39, Springfield, robbery, assault and parole violation

Charles E. Atwell, 47, Powell, trespassing

Melvin Leon Bickford, 51, Goodman, probation violation

Brandon Joshua Blas, 29, Willard, Mo., assault -- special victim and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Robert Conley, no age given, Springfield, robbery

David Wayne DeWitt, 39, Seligman, unlawful use of weapon

Sunshine Amanda Lee Ellington, 31, Pineville, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Krysta D. Fitzer, 32, Pineville, theft/stealing, burglary and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Damion Sky Knight Kelly, 23, Lanagan, expired license

Mary E. Leal, 51, Anderson, driving while (license) revoked/suspended and failed to yield

Troy Chance Roberts, 25, Pineville, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Kimberly Dawn Weiser, 43, Anderson, defective equipment, represented the driver's license of another person to be his/hers and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

March 3

Lee Michael Hankins, 39, no address given, burglary and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Travis Dale McAnally, 38, no address given, burglary

Sam Pa III, 57, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

March 4

Nick Marteen Dick, 31, Jay, Okla., probation violation

March 5

Adrian Jacobo, 27, Southwest City, animal at-large

Devon Debo Wolfe, 26, Southwest City, burglary, theft/stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm

March 6

Heather Lynne Ballowe, 28, Pineville, operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility

Tyler Matthew Parmele, 25, Sulphur Springs, Ark., out-of-state fugitive, driving while (license) revoked/suspended and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

March 7

Brandon Andrew, 19, Noel, driving while (license) revoked/suspended, failure to dim lights, and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Dwayne Wilburn Bland, 41, Fayetteville, Ark., driving while (license) revoked/suspended and exceeded posted speed limit

Marc Edward Lemeur, 59, Goodman, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while (license) revoked/suspended, exceeded posted speed limit, failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding audible siren signal/displaying lighted visible red/blue light

Jessica Jo Walrath, 24, Noel, theft/stealing

