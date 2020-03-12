Following repeated conversations about the best method of repair, differing opinions, and two sealed bids, the Southwest City board of alderman made strides toward repairing the Honey Creek Dam during the regular meeting on Tuesday.

The dam was washed out after flooding in 2019 and the water levels have dropped drastically.

Mayor David Blake explained that the hole in the dam needs to be plugged, then the area needs to be sealed, clay compacted and reinforced, then preventative measures need to be taken to avoid further washout.

After reviewing the bids, the council voted to pay Pete's Custom Service $10,000 to supply labor, equipment and hauling services. Public Works Director Shane Clark said repairs should begin within the next week.

Alderman Joe Carpenter updated the council on the progress of the Stormwater Management Committee. Carpenter said he has been identifying problem areas in town and pinning them on a map.

He has highlighted School Street, Academy Street, Park Drive, East Comanche Street, PP Highway and Cross Street to Birkes Street as especially prone to flooding. Carpenter said the city desperately needs an active planning and zoning committee in order to be proactive about these issues.

New Business

Luis Ortega approached the council to request a business license. Ortega said he plans to open a Mexican restaurant, El Nopal, at 1300 N. Main Street. The council eagerly approved his business license.

City Clerk Krystal Austen spoke to the council about a number of "budget opportunities" that could help simplify bookkeeping, such as removing unexplained line items and consolidating supply costs. The council voted to make amendments to the Fire and Water budgets to reflect these changes.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to four medical calls, conducted traffic once, and provided mutual aid to agencies extinguishing a vehicle fire and a grass fire. Clark noted that he received personal protective equipment and received training related to covid-19.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has made three arrests, taken two reports, recovered one stolen vehicle, assisted with three lock-outs, provided mutual aid three times and taken 73 calls for service.

Gow announced he has requested a laptop and an automated external defibrillator through a Department of Defense grant and he is waiting to hear back. The department has also received Naloxone to be used in the event of an opioid overdose.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported that the street department is diligently patching potholes and updating the interior of the fire station. Clark said he ordered a new chlorine regulator for the North Tower and he is monitoring the wastewater plant for in-flow and infiltration problems.

City Clerk Krystal Austen updated the council on a new clerk conference she attended. Austen said she learned, in detail, about commonly used Sunshine Laws and was able to network with other local clerks. The council approved her travel reimbursement.

After a short discussion, the council scheduled the annual citywide yard sale for Friday, April 10, through Sunday, April 12, and the citywide cleanup for the following weekend, Friday, April 17, through Sunday, April 19. Waste receptacles will be available at the wastewater plant on Stand Watie Road during the citywide cleanup.

In other business, the council:

• Approved a $100 sponsorship towards the annual Easter egg hunt and a $2,500 sponsorship towards Old Timer's Day;

• Designated City Clerk Krystal Austen as the second signer on the city's CDs and savings accounts;

• Approved a purchase request in the amount of $44.52 for office supplies;

• Paid bills in the amount of $16,880.56.

