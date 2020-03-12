It was a beautiful Sunday morning to be in the Lord's house at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Jimmy Easter was celebrating a birthday and he and Jeanette were also celebrating their wedding anniversary. We were greeted by Doug Cory and asked for God's healing for several in our congregation, as well as Donald Brackney Jr. and Gladys McQuillan, and prayers of comfort for the Phillip Brock family and the Lewis Wills family. Jeanette shared a praise.

Janey Chaney shared the devotional, "The Loneliest Book in the World," about how the Bible is the best seller but often not read, put up on a shelf or misplaced. How would your daily diary read? Would it include reading your Bible every day? It is meant to be read and studied, not to be a lonely book.

Rick Lett asked God to bless the offering, and he and Tyrel Lett served as ushers. Susan Cory and Karen Gardner led the congregational hymns, including "Mansion Over the Hilltop" and "Revive Us Again."

Brother Mark Hall began God's message by asking if we knew the original meaning of fellowship. He talked about ancient ships traveling in groups of three with lanterns on each so the others could see them.

"It was a dark and vast area and the lights were to be seen to let the other ships know they weren't alone. This is fellowship. As Christians, we are to fellowship. In contrast, we live in a vast, dark and lonely world. We need each other's light to know our brother is there. We need to look at who we can light the way for, not who can light the way for us. Then the lights multiply. No one should be in God's house and not see God's light show in someone through fellowship. The church is here to stay. Pastors come and go, but we need to be the light for each other. We all need to be fishers of men and have that fellowship so that no one feels alone."

The title of Sunday's message and the last in the sermon series "How your faith can get damaged" was "Step that Step." Scripture was from Luke 5:1-11 about the miraculous catch of fish. Jesus was preaching on the shores of Galilee. Peter doesn't know Jesus but knows about him. Peter and those in the other two boats were washing their nets because they thought they were done for the day. Jesus tells them to go back out in the deep water and catch fish. That was Peter's first doubt. He thought he was a self-made man, but Peter drops his net in the deep water like Jesus told him to and caught so many fish. Peter has seen miracles, but not like this -- it could only happen with supernatural power. Brother Mark told us "Jesus is there for us anytime, even when our boat is empty."

Brother Mark told us that there are two doubts that Christians have. "Just like Peter, we wonder what could God ever do for me? And our second doubt, what could I ever do for God?" In Peter's eyes, Jesus has gone from Master to Lord.

"Have you ever felt like you weren't fit to serve God? Some put on a good performance, but is it a performance for themselves or a performance for God for serving Him?" Luke 5:8 says, "When Simon Peter saw it, he fell down at Jesus' knees, saying "Depart from me, for I am a sinful man, O Lord!" Brother Mark said, "When you get there, it's all for God. Jesus had a job for Peter and the fishermen. He told them to follow Him and do what He did and He would help them serve God. Following Jesus is simply stepping out in faith." Brother Mark told us, "The steps you take are the decisions you make." Psalm 37:23-24 says, "The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord, and he delights in his way. Though he fall, he shall not be utterly cast down, for the Lord upholds him with His hand."

Brother Mark continued and told us that following Jesus means you consult with him about the decisions you make. "The more you make a habit bout asking Jesus before you make a decision -- big or small -- the closer you get to God. Your steps are ordered by Him and, when you stumble, Jesus will hold you up. We will still have ups and downs because we live in a fallen world. We will still stumble, but the Lord won't let us be broken. Choice is freedom. No choice is bondage. We make the right choice because we love Him. Do you choose Him today? He gives you the choice."

Our hymn of invitation was "I Surrender All," and Wayne Holly gave the benediction. We invite you to worship with us at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. All are welcome.

Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90.

