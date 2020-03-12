Sign in
Pineville Board Postpones Meeting

The Pineville Board of Aldermen meeting scheduled for March 17 has been postponed due to a scheduling conflict.

The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on March 24 at Pineville City Hall.

03/12/2020

Print Headline: Pineville Board Postpones Meeting

