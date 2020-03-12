File photo by Rachel Dickerson Gracie Key and her mother, Danea, are hoping to raise $12,500 at a fundraiser on Friday evening. The night will begin at 5 p.m. with a barbecue dinner by Cowboy Catering Company. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children. A silent auction will begin at 5 p.m., with the live auction to begin at 6:45 p.m. More than 140 businesses have contributed prizes for the event, which will take place at White Rock Elementary.

Never underestimate the love of a dog. That's the message that Gracie Key proclaims. She knows first-hand what it's like to receive comfort, care and love with a dog's solid presence.

Gracie used to have a difficult time navigating life, said her mother, Danea Key. She holed up in her room, thinking and wanting to take life at full-speed but being waylaid into staying behind.

"Saber" changed all that.

Danea Key can't believe the difference in her daughter. "There's not even words for it," she said. "It's been a huge change over the past seven months. Personally, there's been changes. Her teachers have seen it. It's been a 180-degree change for her."

Fifteen-year-old Gracie, a McDonald County High School student, suffered from several psychological issues for many years. She's now found solace in her service dog.

Inspired by such change, the Keys now feel compelled to pay it forward. They hope to raise $12,500 at Friday's fundraiser to complete paying for training for Gracie's dog, and to start a nonprofit foundation to assist others.

The dinner and live/silent auction benefit will take place on Friday, March 13, at the White Rock Elementary, 119 White Rock Road, Jane.

Gracie's story of success got a jumpstart with a puppy that was gifted to her by her sixth-grade science teacher. Gracie dubbed the puppy Life-Saber, a twist on "Lifesaver." Gracie felt the dog would, indeed, save her life.

In time, after working with a different trainer, the Key family teamed up with trainer Tim Franks of On Command K-9 Academy, who is phenomenal, Key said.

Gracie's self-confidence has grown so much, she can venture out. Before, she didn't want to go out, much less stray from her parents out in public. Now, Gracie can accompany her parents to the store, and no longer has to be at their side. The dog has made all the difference. "He goes everywhere she goes," Key said. "It's been a huge turnaround for her."

The Key family tried to find many answers throughout Gracie's rough road. They sought various doctors' medical advice and many prescriptions. Gracie even underwent a procedure for a deep brain stimulator. The addition of the service dog, however, has broken through to Gracie, providing a best friend who provides comfort when needed.

"He is there all the time for her," Key said. "He knows how she feels and knows what she needs."

The German Shepherd dog, who has been trained specifically for service, has a strong presence. He seeks out Gracie, and when she comes home from school, actually squeals, her mother said.

He takes action, stays beside her and even provides deep pressure therapy. He instinctively knows how to assist Gracie.

With such a strong presence, Gracie has now weaned herself off her medicines, she added.

As the Keys traveled the four-state area, shared their story of Franks' ability to train dogs and heard more stories of those who need a service dog, they struggled with how to help.

Most expressed insurmountable monetary challenges for paying for such training.

"It was heart-wrenching to hear their stories," Key said.

Through Franks, their trainer, they were put in contact with Brock and Sherry Meeks of Hero's Helping the Heartland in Memphis, Tenn., who also wished to start a nonprofit. Together, the two couples hope to provide help and funding for those in need.

"We hope to raise enough to pay for the remainder of the cost of her training dog and to be able to give us our start and pay it forward," she said.

More than 140 businesses have contributed to the silent and live auctions. The idea first started out with a dessert auction, but quickly grew once word got out.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with dinner and a silent auction, followed by the live auction at 6:45 p.m. Dinner will be served while it lasts.

Sims Church pastor, Monty Muehlebach, says he felt called to help the Keys and help provide the meal for the fundraiser.

Muehlebach is a neighbor with the Key family, who lives in Pineville.

"Gracie attended our church for a while and I knew she struggled," Muehlebach said. "She would run away from home at times and hide at our church building. She seems way better since she's had the dog and I want to see her be able to finish the training," Muehlebach said.

Muehlebach, who also owns Cowboy Catering Company, will cook and serve dinner. He is planning a menu of pulled pork, pulled chicken, slaw, beans and cowboy cake. Muehlebach plans to serve around 100. Dinner is $10 per adult and $8 for children.

Muehlebach says he is thrilled to help out.

"These are the very reasons I feel God called me to McDonald County and Sims Corner. It's helping those that are in need and showing love and support for our neighbors."

Key says Muehlebach's catered dinner will be the icing on the cake for a great evening. Neighbors reaching out to others is the mission behind the work.

"Our community has just been so amazing," she said.

