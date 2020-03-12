Sign in
Noel council meeting postponed by Staff Report | Today at 5:00 a.m.

The regular meeting of the Noel City Council was postponed Tuesday, due to presidential preference primary voting.

The council meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at city hall.

