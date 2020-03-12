RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The McDonald County High School boys' and girls' powerlifting teams both took second place at the Missouri state powerlifting championships held on March 7 at Glendale High School in Springfield.

The McDonald County High School boys' and girls' powerlifting teams both took second place at the state championships held March 7 at Glendale High School in Springfield. In addition to the team honors, both teams had an individual state champion.

Neosho won the girls' title with 4,815 total pounds. McDonald County was second with a 4,065, with Nevada in third with 3,970 pounds.

Liberty took the boys' title with 13,190 pounds, followed by McDonald County in second with 12,415 pounds and Joplin in third with 12,315 pounds.

For the McDonald County girls' team, Emily Thornton won a state championship at 125 pounds. Thornton also had the top bench (145) and the top dead-lift (375) in the division.

Other results for the McDonald County girls were Regean Myrick (145), second overall, top bench (125); Ebenee Munoz (145), third place; Jackie Grider (175), fifth place; Nicole Estrada (unlimited), fifth place; Kylan Horton (155) seventh place; and, Zoe Thornton, 10th place.

Leading the McDonald County boys was Kaidan Campbell in the unlimited weight class. Campbell's total of 1,480 pounds won the state title. He also had the top squat (615) and top dead-lift (565).

Taking second place were Michael Williams (185) and Orvil Pitts (155). Williams had the top dead-lift (515), while Pitts had the top squat (335).

Rounding out the boys' results for McDonald County were: Connor Yang, third overall, top dead-lift (315); Chazz Jacks, third overall, top dead-lift (365); Corbin Jones, third overall and top squat (420); Jaw Soe (125), fourth place; Bailey Lewis (185), fourth place; Sampson Boles, (165), sixth place; Kolton Blue (225), sixth place; Jesus Mendoza (175), seventh place; Eh Doh Say, (125), eighth place; Jonathan Lingo (135), ninth place; Garrett Gricks (250), 10th place; Alexis Sanchez (unlimited) 10th place; and Mark Clements (195), 12th place.

Sports on 03/12/2020