RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Velta Strong, library assistant (left) and Amy Wallain, library director, are pictured on March 4 with computers about to be replaced at the Pineville branch of the McDonald County Library. The library received a grant that will provide for new computers.

The McDonald County Library recently received a grant to replace all of the computers at its Pineville branch.

Library director Amy Wallain said the library applied for a grant through the Missouri Secretary of State's office on Jan. 3, and the office recently announced the library received $17,993, which was exactly the amount for which the library applied.

"We asked them to fund replacing all our computers at Pineville branch. They were all purchased in 2014, and they get used daily by many patrons, so it was time. We've seen an average of 6,000 computer users per year here at Pineville, not including the time staff are on the computers," she said.

The library has 17 computers, nine of which are available for patrons and eight of which are used by staff and for circulation.

Wallain noted the library took an assessment last year, the EDGE assessment, which was recommended by the state library. One of the recommendations that came out of the assessment was that computers be replaced every three to five years to stay up to date, she said.

"So seeing that we're a little out of that range, we're especially grateful for this grant," she said. "With new computers, we expect to see faster internet speeds, fewer problems, less bugs -- which will improve our library services."

She said the library now has CPU towers that sit on the floor and can get hit by chairs or kicked by accident. The new CPUs clip on the back of the monitors.

"It will look better and be more functional," she said.

The library also has a computer that hooks up to the microfilm machine, and it will also be replaced, Wallain said.

"We're excited about all the upgrades," she said.

The grant is made possible through the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The computers are being ordered this month. As soon as they come in, technicians will start replacing them, piece-by-piece, so that services are not interrupted, Wallain said.

People use computers at the library for a variety of reasons, including printing documents, searching for jobs and filling out applications online. Some need the library to proctor a test for them that they take online. Others use the computers for recreational purposes, Wallain said.

General News on 03/12/2020