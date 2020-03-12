Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Antonio Dubravcic. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Melanie K. Miller. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Sun Loan Company vs. Brett Wilkins. Breach of contract.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Sandy Richardson. Contract -- other.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Sherry L. Mace. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Robert W. Collins. Suit on account.

Weiny, Mark vs. Steven Sumner. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. Daniel Davidson. Breach of contract.

Gloria Davies vs. Jason Newland et al. Unlawful detainer.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Mary L. Moore. Contract/account (bulk).

Specialty Finance Group vs. Om Sai Baba, LLC. Contract -- other.

Rapid Capital Finance, LLC vs. Om Sai Baba, LLC vs. Contract -- other.

State of Missouri:

Robin A. Blotter. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Charles Cole Wilson. Domestic assault and violation of order of protection for adult.

Felonies:

Lindsey Feagin. Unlawfully receiving public assistance benefits/EBT card.

Tina L. Kaler. DWI -- alcohol.

Jimmie Morgan. Ethics violation by elected official/lobbyist.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.

