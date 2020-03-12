Stella Senior Center Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dance on Friday evening, March 13. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the dance starts at 7 p.m. The band, Timberline Country, will be playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are available all evening. There is no alcohol or smoking allowed. This is a good place to bring the family. Call 417-850-4490 or 417-628-3314 for additional information.

Active Shooter Presentation

U.S. Lawshield will host a program called "Active Shooter: Getting Out Alive" from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 19, at the VFW Post 4142, located at 1412 Waldo Halter Drive in Neosho. Seats may be reserved at USLawShield.com/ActiveShooterEvents. The program will feature techniques on how to survive an active shooting, including "Run! Hide! Fight!" and other basic survival strategies, situational awareness in the face of danger, and how to create an action plan. You can contact William Doubek with questions at schoolofweaponssafety@gmail.com.

BV Golf Club Accepts Members

The Bella Vista Women's Five + Four Hole Golf Association (formerly Women's Five Hole) is accepting members for the 2020 golf season. This group primarily plays at Brittany golf course at which golfers have the option to walk or use carts. Play is on Monday, with morning tee times April-October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. No handicaps are used. There will be a "Meet and Greet" from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, at Riordan Hall in the west room in Bella Vista for refreshments, socializing and to sign up for play, which begins April 6. Print an application on https://sites.google.com/site/bv5wga. Annual dues are $12. Make checks payable to Women's 5-Hole Golf Association. Mail checks and application forms to Carlotta Harned, 9 Sheneman Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Business Expo, Health Fair and Fun Day

The 28th annual Business Expo, Health Fair and Family Fun Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the McDonald County High School. There will be free food, door prizes, silent auction and a McDonald County showcase of business vendors, local entertainment and free health screenings. The first 30 participants will receive free health screenings by the Freeman screen team. Parents bring the kids for a day of family fun and free stuff. For inquiries, email info@mcdonaldcountychamber.org.

Lincoln Day

Lincoln Day doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is served at noon Saturday, April 18, at River Ranch Resort in Noel. The afternoon program speakers will include Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and District 159 Rep. Dirk Deaton, along with former GOP chairman of the Missouri Republican Party David Cole. This is a paid program by the McDonald County Central Committee. Tickets are $20 per person at the door or a table for six for $180. Please RSVP to Tanya Lewis at 417-456-9089 or lewisfarms93@yahoo.com, by Friday, April 3.

Neosho Citywide Garage Sale

Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce announces the 32nd annual Neosho Citywide Garage Sale scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 3 and 4. The two-day event will begin at 7 a.m. each day and will be held regardless of the weather, rain or shine. View the updated website at garagesales.neosho.com.

Women's Chorus

The Bella Vista Women's Chorus meets from 12:45 to 3 p.m. every Monday from September to May in the choir room at First Methodist Church on Boyce Drive. New singers are welcome. No tryouts or previous experience is required to join. For more information call Elaine Jones at 918-857-1675.

Journey from Trauma to Trust

The "Journey from Trauma to Trust" is a walk out of the wilderness of grief, shame, guilt, fear or secrets. "Big T" is a group adventure to ensure no one walks this path alone. None of us are without trauma of some sort and struggling to trust ourselves, others and God. Big T's purpose is to focus on what God can and does do in the lives of hurting people. All are welcome at 6 p.m. Thursday evenings at Banner Church of the Nazarene's Life Center at 597 North Fork Road in Anderson. For more information, contact Ginger at Wranglers4Christ2014@gmail.com.

McDonald County Senior Center Activities

Lunch is served five days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. All seniors are welcome. The senior center also provides music for all to enjoy every third Saturday of the month. There is also Bingo every Monday beginning at 11 a.m., and everyone is welcome. For more information, call Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511.

