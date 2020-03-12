Several members of the McDonald County High School boys' and girls' basketball teams have received post-season honors.

Representing the McDonald County boys is Cade Smith.

The 6-4 senior center/forward was named to the Missouri Class 4, District 12, all-district team and earned an honorable mention in the West Division of the Big 8 Conference.

For the girls, Kristin Penn leads the way.

The junior forward was named to the all-district team and also earned second-team all-conference honors.

Joining Penn on the all-district team was senior guard Rita Santillan.

Santillan and fellow senior guard Ragan Wilson were named honorable mention in the West Division of the Big 8 Conference.

