Several members of the McDonald County High School boys' and girls' basketball teams have received post-season honors.
Representing the McDonald County boys is Cade Smith.
The 6-4 senior center/forward was named to the Missouri Class 4, District 12, all-district team and earned an honorable mention in the West Division of the Big 8 Conference.
For the girls, Kristin Penn leads the way.
The junior forward was named to the all-district team and also earned second-team all-conference honors.
Joining Penn on the all-district team was senior guard Rita Santillan.
Santillan and fellow senior guard Ragan Wilson were named honorable mention in the West Division of the Big 8 Conference.Sports on 03/12/2020
Print Headline: Basketball Post Season Honors
