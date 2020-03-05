New Bethel School Preservation Association volunteers are busy planning for a delicious lunch fundraiser, complete with homemade lasagna.

The event will help the association with needed funds for continuing the renovation of the New Bethel School, located just a few miles west of Anderson.

The homemade lasagna lunch will be served at Banner Church of the Nazarene following the morning service on Sunday, March 15. Lunch will begin at approximately 11:45 a.m. The church is at 597 North Fork Road, northwest of Anderson. The lunch is on a donation basis. Volunteers are welcome, said association president Karen Almeter.

As part of the fundraising, volunteers also are accepting membership dues -- $15/person or $25/family.

Work on the old schoolhouse takes place little by little, Almeter said. Funds help provide for the work. Volunteers have plans to utilize the school even more, with the recent installation of a coal/wood-burning stove.

Other additions include a turn-of-the-century gas/wood-burning cookstove, which is on permanent loan by Almeter and her husband, Bernie. Plans include a corner kitchen, including the stove, an old iron/porcelain sink and cabinet, and a kitchen cabinet to store dishes and cooking utensils.

The Almeters hope to teach canning classes and utilize the vegetables that will be harvested from the "Victory Garden" on the south side of the school.

For more information or to volunteer for the lasagna lunch, call 417-845-6855.

