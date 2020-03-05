RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Salvation Army of McDonald County board member Travis Waldo (left), co-chair Gail Callahan, and co-chair Kyle Condreay are pictured at the Economic Security office in Anderson, which serves as a headquarters for the Salvation Army. The charity was started in September as an outreach reporting to Salvation Army of Joplin.

Travis Waldo of Goodman had lost everything. His mother had died, and he was forced out of her home when the owner sold it. In the process, he lost all of his belongings and was robbed. He did not have a wallet or identification.

The Salvation Army of McDonald County helped him with the funds to get his identification back. Now he sits on the board of the organization hoping to spread the word about the services it provides.

Fellow board member and co-chairman Kyle Condreay said the Salvation Army was started in McDonald County in September. It has a looser structure than organizations in larger cities, which are typically headed up by a captain or a major, Waldo said. The charity might grow to that in the future, he said. For now, it is called an outreach and is headed up solely by volunteers who report to Joplin.

"Our main goal is to help people. This is one of the poorest counties in Missouri," Condreay said.

"We want people to know we're here. Not all people have heard of the Salvation Army. I've never heard of it being here, and I've lived here since '96," Waldo said.

He noted the Salvation Army offers non-judgmental help but said a lot of people do not know that they can ask for help.

Condreay said the Salvation Army did a benefit for a woman whose house caught fire and raised money to repair her home. It also helped a person who was raising donations to help a homeless man get back to his hometown.

Waldo said it has helped people with funds to get their birth certificates who have lost them and do not have funds to purchase a new one. Condreay said the organization is working with a truck driver who lost his CDL to help him get it back.

Waldo will be in charge of bell-ringing volunteers at Christmas time. He said people can donate time or work off community service hours with the Salvation Army. Condreay added that it has reached out to Crowder College for students who need community service hours.

Condreay said the Salvation Army has public meetings occasionally, and the more people that show up, the better, because it needs ideas for raising funds and how it can be the most helpful. The next public meeting will be 5 p.m. March 9 at Economic Security in Anderson, 712 Highway 59, next to Head Start.

There will also be a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. March 7 at First Baptist Church in Anderson. The meal is free, but donations to the Salvation Army will be accepted. Waldo said it will try to hold dinners in different cities every time so that everyone can make it.

The organization is trying to raise funds for meals on wheels because it is having financial troubles, Waldo said.

"We're trying to raise money for that because people depend on that. Sometimes it may be the only thing they've got coming to them," he said.

The Salvation Army is funded entirely by donations, and everything it takes in goes back to McDonald County, Condreay said.

The organization also wants to help the homeless.

"It's a huge problem," Waldo said. "There seems to be an opinion in this area that homelessness or poverty is not an issue or that, if we ignore it, it will go away."

He said he hopes that in the long term the Salvation Army will be able to start a soup kitchen or shelter.

"We're here to help regardless of your background. It's non-judgmental help," he said.

To contact the Salvation Army, call co-chair Gail Callahan at Economic Security, 417-845-6011.

