This morning's service began with songs from our children. How beautiful to hear them singing songs of worship!

Remember, bring up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it. That promise is given to parents and grandparents, as well as other members of the family, who are examples to their youth. The special song was "I've got more to go to heaven for than I had yesterday," sang by Sister Geneva Testerman. How true that is!

Pastor Bob asked the question again, "Are you a Christian?" Of course, many hands went up. Then he challenged us with another question. Do you know the first time the word Christian was found in the Bible? His answer was in the 11th chapter of Acts. He has been using the letters of the word Christian as topics for his message. Today he chose S and T. This was suggested to stand for "Simply Truth."

Now to continue with the thought, in Acts 11:26, we read these words, "It came to pass that year they assembled themselves with the Church at Antioch and taught much people. During that time the disciples were called Christian." Why were they referred to as Christians? Because they were born again, and we find in 2 Corinthians 12:9, Jesus said, "My grace is sufficient for thee for my strength is made perfect in weakness." He is our strength and, when we accept him as Lord and Savior of our life, we take on a new way of life because all things are made new and the old man dies to his sinful nature.

There is no way to obtain salvation but through the Lord. Psalms 127:1 makes it very plain that, "Except the Lord build the house, they labour in vain that build it." So how can we even think that there is any other way to achieve the title of Christian? Nobody should think that because they choose this walk, that it will be easy. Hebrews 5:8 states that though we may be sons of Christ we must learn obedience by the things we suffer. You should read the whole chapter to get the full meaning of this statement. Verses 12-14 tell of the need for a good diet of the word in order to become one who can discern between good and evil. It is like the way you feed your child. They start out on milk and gradually begin to take in other foods until they finally eat the meat, which will make them strong in body.

In Isaiah 35:8 there is a description of a highway that must be followed. The highway of holiness prevents the unclean to pass over it. You find that no ravenous beast shall be there. The simple truth is that, unless you obey the way of holiness, you cannot travel this path. The word says holiness without which no man shall see God. Be not misled to the ways of the world for they lead to an eternal hell. In John 8:31-32 you read, if we continue in His word, then we are disciples indeed. And we shall know the truth and the truth shall set us free.

Pastor gave an example of a sprout that comes out of the ground. This sprout is like sin, you can cut the top off but, until you remove the roots, you will not rid yourself of the bondage of sin. The spirit of the Lord is as a plow exposing those roots. It is up to us to take hold of those roots and remove them from our new life in Christ.

So in closing, Pastor told us once more that the letters S and T represent the "Simple Truth" which has to be reigning in our lives.

We invite you to come worship with us at the Cove Mission of Hope in Lanagan. We are the church at the top of the hill with the steeple pointing souls to heaven. Services are Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., with Bible study at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Come Worship the Lord in "Simple Truth" and be blessed. Everyone is welcome.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Religion on 03/05/2020