As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, we were greeted by Mitchell Lett, who opened our service with prayer. Special prayers of healing were requested for several in our congregation including Jerry Abercrombie, Bobby Bryan, Susan Cory, Rhonda Hazelton, Skip McKenna and also for Laura, Donald Brackney Jr., Clyde Sherman and Kevin Sherman. In announcements, the business meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15.

Janey Chaney shared a devotional about not letting the days go by without enjoying them. We should learn to share, appreciate and give of ourselves while we are on this earth. During our day's journey, we need to take time to notice the little things that are put here for us to enjoy. We will one day regret the things that we didn't do. She also shared a humorous reading, "Never Look Down on Anyone Unless you are Admiring Their Shoes."

Congregational hymns included "Wonderful Words of Life," led by Karen Gardner. Tyrel Lett asked God's blessing upon the offering and he and Mitchell served as ushers.

Brother Mark Hall shared God's message for us as he continued the sermon series on how our faith can be damaged, with Sunday's message about how faith today can be damaged by preachers and church people.

In Isaiah 56:9-11, it says, "All you beasts of the field, come to devour, all you beasts in the forest. His watchmen are blind, they are all ignorant; they are all dumb dogs, they cannot bark; sleeping, lying down, loving to slumber. Yes, they are greedy dogs which never have enough. And they are shepherds who cannot understand; they all look to their own way. Every one for his own gain, from his own territory."

The title of Sunday's message was "Sheepdog Preachers and Ear Mite Sheep." In John 10:7, Jesus says, "Most assuredly, I say to you, I am the door of the sheep."

Brother Mark told us that Jesus is the door to the sheep shed and we are the sheep. "Everything that doesn't lead to the door is the path of destruction. False preaching and teaching makes us miss the narrow gate, and straight is the way. We all think that Satan wants us completely turned around, but Satan works to turn us just slightly enough to miss the door. The devil gives us the wrong information so we will miss the door. Surround yourself with good teaching and preaching. Stay on course. Submit yourself to Jesus, resist the devil and he will get out of our way and flee from us. The world is full of false prophets that don't ever even know they are false prophets. They interfere with our straight and narrow path to Jesus. The world is full of misinformation; just look at the news. Get the truth, all the truth and nothing but the truth."

In Brother Mark's prayer during the sermon, he asked that every church has a sheepdog preacher to bark and warn of sin, bad teaching and preaching. "God's word is too important to be handled in an unworthy manner. Isaiah is telling us that Jesus is the good shepherd and we are the sheep, His flock, and the church is one of the sheep's pastures. A preacher is supposed to be the sheepdog to sound the warning about danger, but in Isaiah, they didn't bark out."

Brother Mark told us there are four things we need to look out for. "First, sheepdog preachers that don't bark and warn of sin are ignorant." Brother Mark referred to 2 Timothy 2:15 and told us preachers and teachers need to study God's word so they don't shame the gospel and hurt people's faith. "Some preachers are babblers and just lead people astray."

Second, they are lazy. Brother Mark said, "If Jesus must work, so do we. A preacher must do God's work and preach God's word, not just what people expect or want him to preach. He then becomes a man-pleaser and not a God-pleaser. It is a temptation for preachers to be man-pleasers to keep their jobs." Brother Mark referred to John 12:43, "For they loved the praise of men more than the praise of God."

Third, Brother Mark said that sheepdog preachers that don't bark are greedy. "When it becomes about money, money becomes a distraction and distracts our faith. The Lord doesn't call you to minister to make money -- that's greed damage." Brother Mark referred to Matthew 6:24, "No one can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will be loyal to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon." Brother Mark read 1 Timothy 3:1-7 that talks about the qualities of a pastor. Lastly, Brother Mark talked about sheepdog preachers that are worldly. "They preach one thing and do another. They preach a prosperity gospel."

Brother Mark then talked about the sheep with the ear mites. "The truth is there are two types of people that come to church -- those who want God and those who only want what God can give them. Those who only come for what God can give them have itching ears. They only want you to preach what they want to hear so they are satisfied with what they are doing." 2 Timothy 4:1-5 tells us that good preaching should afflict those in comfort and comfort those in affliction. In 2 Timothy 4:1-5, Paul says to "preach the word!" Anything else hurts people's faith.

In closing, Brother Mark told us that when we get too comfortable, it is then that we miss the door Jesus has open for us. Satan can intervene and get us off track. "Satan wants to stay just close enough to the truth that we believe him and miss the door Jesus opens for us. In the news, they can make a newscast retraction, but there is no retraction in God's word. Some preachers can twist the truth. They are the dumb dogs, the ignorant ones that can damage our faith. They are the ones that can't bark because they try to please men instead of serving God. We need sheepdog preachers that will bark and sheep that want to hear and know the truth. Don't trust me or anyone to know your Bible. Knowing your Bible will unfit you for a lot of bad preaching. Know the word."

Our closing hymn was "He Was There All The Time." and Wayne Holly gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Next week's Sunday school's lesson is "Guilty -- Ignoring God Leads to Destruction" from Romans.

Mill Creek is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Religion on 03/05/2020