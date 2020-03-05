Anderson city officials will be holding a public hearing regarding a proposed local option use tax at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at City Hall, prior to the regular council meeting. The proposed issue will be placed on the upcoming April ballot with the understanding that revenue generated from the tax would be designated for infrastructure repairs.
City Clerk Andi Bethel previously explained that a local use tax is similar to a sales tax on a brick and mortar business, allowing for the collection of taxes generated from online sales. She noted that it will not create any tax increases and must pass by a simple majority of voters.General News on 03/05/2020
Print Headline: Public Hearing Set In Anderson
