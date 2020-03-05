Johnnie Lee Blevins

May 27, 1942

Feb. 25, 2020

Johnnie Lee Blevins, 77, of Pineville, Mo., died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin.

He was born May 27, 1942, in Powell, Mo., to Glen Lee and Opal Mae (Cooper) Blevins. He lived in the McDonald County area most of his life and was owner and operator of Blevins Bulldozing. He was also involved in developing real estate and raising and training racehorses. He enjoyed growing a garden, hunting and riding horses. He was of the Christian faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Steven Bradley; and a daughter, Brenda Kilby.

Survivors are his wife, Carolyn Blevins of the home; two sons, Johnnie Blevins Jr. (Kindell) and Rusty Dalton (Dawn), all of Anderson; four daughters, Jill Buske (Brian) of Anderson, Angie Atchison of Goodman, Tabitha Fregia (Jeremy) of Neosho and Karen Spears of Rogers, Ark.; and 18 grandchildren.

The family received friends Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Phillip R. Brock

Nov. 18, 1959

Feb. 25, 2020

Funeral services for CW2 (Retired) Phillip R. Brock were held Monday, March 2, 2020, at First Baptist West, Lawton, Okla., with Harold Gaches, pastor, officiating.

Burial with full military honors followed in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

The family greeted friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the funeral home.

Phillip R. Brock, 60, of Lawton, Oklahoma, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at his home in Lawton. He was born November 18, 1959, in Neosho, Missouri, to Otis Gayle and Ruth Ann (Brush) Brock. He grew up in Anderson, Missouri, on the family farm and graduated from McDonald County High School in 1978. He graduated from Oklahoma Panhandle State University in 1984 and joined the United States Army in 1985. He served overseas in Korea and married Kyong Ha (Kay) Hwang on November 7, 1986. Together, they had three children, Andrea, Hannah and Joshua. He served 20 years in the Army and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer in 2005. He had served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Desert Storm. After retirement he became a JROTC instructor in Texas and Tennessee. He later obtained his Master's in Education in 2013 and was involved in counseling for Ridgecrest Elementary in Lawton until his diagnosis with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia. Phil loved spending time with his family and church. His hobbies included watching and playing baseball, riding his motorcycle and volunteering for the Gideon's. He never missed an opportunity to help someone on the side of the road or to invite someone to church. Phillip was a member of Lawton First Baptist West.

He is survived by his wife Kyong Ha Brock; three children and spouses, Andrea and Jamin Jones, Hannah and Kevin Mentel, Joshua and Eryn Brock; four grandsons, Quincy Jones, Jaylen Jones, Malcolm Jones and Sebastian Brock. He is also survived by his older brother, Kim Brock; an older sister, Teresa Ramm, his younger sister, Anne Brock; and his father, Gayle Brock.

Phillip was preceded in death by his mother Ruth Ann Brock.

David Chaffin

May 25, 1955

Feb. 25, 2020

David Ray Chaffin, 64, passed away on February 25, 2020, at home. He was the husband of Cathy Lynn Shelton-Chaffin, whom he married July 30, 1977. They were married for 42 years. He was born in Webb City, Missouri, on May 25, 1955, the son of James Chaffin and Wylene Sellars Chaffin. He attended McDonald County High School in Anderson, Missouri. David graduated from Northeast Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Law Enforcement. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the 1st Cavalry Division. He was employed at Collins Aerospace, originally known as Delavan, for 35 years.

David enjoyed fishing, making lures, boating, reading, and gardening. He especially took pride in his Kansas City Chiefs football team. His personality enabled him to make many lasting friendships over the years. One of the great joys in his life were his many nieces and nephews. He had a passion for the companionship of dogs of which he raised many over the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Wylene Chaffin; brothers, Bob, Bill, and Jack Chaffin; sisters, Joan Chaffin Broyles and Peggy Chaffin.

David is survived by his wife, Cathy Shelton-Chaffin; his sister, Alice Chaffin Crowder; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Merle Hay Funeral Home. A committal service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in his name to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport, 4002 Ash St. DeSoto, IA 50069.

William Martin Childers

Feb. 29, 1932

Feb. 28, 2020

William Martin Childers, 87, of Goodman, Mo., died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in the comfort of his home after months of declining health.

He was born Feb. 29, 1932, in Caddo, Okla., one of 10 children born to Lemeul Clyde and Thelma (Watson) Childers. His formative years were spent in Caddo. He resided in Sanger, Calif., before moving to Goodman, Mo., in 1981. On Aug. 20, 1987, he married Mildred York. He was a farmer throughout his life. He and Mildred also delivered the Big Nickel for a number of years. He enjoyed bear hunting, cutting wood, gardening and country music.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandsons, Darrell Childers and Craig York; and all nine of his siblings.

Survivors are his wife of 32 years, Mildred Childers of the home; six children, Connie Childers of Neosho, Martin Dale Childers (Kim) of Anderson, Christine Lesher (Blake) of Merced, Calif., Karen Williams (Kelly) of Powell, Carol Tripodi (Tom) of Pea Ridge, Ark., and Eva Boyd (Bill) of Rogers, Ark.; and eight grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Pineville Cemetery with Randy Davis officiating.

Beverly Jo Copher

Aug. 3, 1935

Feb. 13, 2020

Beverly Joe Copher, 84, of Noel, Mo., died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, while in Landmark Hospital in Joplin, Mo., after a long battle with health problems.

She was born Aug. 3, 1935, in Neosho, Mo., to Frand and Jesse (McCombs) Francisco. She married Ronald Copher on June 20, 1975, in Miami, Okla.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Ronald Coher; one daughter, Darla Morehead (Harold) of Charlotte, N.C.; two grandchildren; and brother, Don Francisco of Webb City.

She chose to be cremated and a private family burial will take place in Dice Cemetery in Fairview, Mo.

Greta J. Forcum

Aug. 10, 1929

Feb. 26, 2020

Greta J. Forcum, 90, of Goodman, Mo., died Feb. 26, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin after a recent decline in health.

She was born Aug. 10, 1929, in Goodman, where she resided all her life. She enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids. She also enjoyed her many beautiful flowers, quilting and all of the many children she babysat for throughout the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two grandchildren.

She is survived by five sons and two daughters; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one sister.

Her service will take place at a later date.

Anna Mable McCool

July 5, 1931

Feb. 25, 2020

Anna Mable McCool, 88, of Pineville, Mo., died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin after a recent decline in health.

She was born July 5, 1931, in rural McDonald County Missouri to Orval and Blanche (Akehurst) Lewis. She was raised and attended school in Jane, Mo. On March 31, 1949, she married Kenneth McCool. In 1959, they moved their family to Twin Falls, Idaho, returning home to Pineville in 1969. She retired from the McDonald County School District Food Service Division in 1993. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, embroidery projects, and camping, She attended the Whittenburg Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, Kenneth McCool, on Oct. 7, 2006; a son, Trenton McCool; and five brothers, John Henry, Carl, Lonnie, Teddy and Ray Lewis.

Survivors are her daughter, June Hilton (Verlys) of Rocky Comfort; two grandchildren; brother, Frankie Lewis (DeeDee) of Pineville; three sisters, Ruth Drake of Twin Falls, Irene Coddington (Bill) of Ft. Sumner, N.M., Carla Drew (Bob) of Hiwassee, Ark.; and a sister-in-law, GiGi Lewis of Pineville.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Wardlaw Cemetery in Avoca, Ark., with Jim Armstrong officiating.

Earnest Lee Smith

Jan. 8 1962

Feb. 29, 2020

Earnest Lee "Ernie" Smith, 58, of Anderson, Mo., died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in the comfort of his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born Jan. 8, 1962, in Grove, Okla., to Elmer Lee and Joann (Carrell) Smith. He was raised and attended school in Anderson. On April 29, 1985, in Borger, Texas, he married Shelley Johnson. They resided in Texas until making the decision to return to Anderson in 1993. For most of his life, he worked in the construction business. The last seven years he drove the Early Childhood School Bus for the McDonald County School District. He was involved with Young Outdoors United and a member of First Christian Church in Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant daughter, Lacey Smith.

Survivors are his wife of 34 years, Shelley Smith of the home; two sons, Nick Smith (Ashley) of Joplin and E.J. Smith of Anderson; four grandchildren; two brothers, Gene Smith and Lori Carrier of Grainola, Okla., and Raymond Smith (Jamie) of Shidler, Okla.; four sisters, Donna Parsons (Leslie) of Anderson, Shelia Gideon (Jimmy) and Debbie Gray of Miami, Okla., and Margaret Wagner (John) of Goodman.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with John Allison officiating. A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Pineville Cemetery.

Memorials are being directed to Young Outdoors United c/o the funeral home.

Joan Carolyn Stalker

July 13, 1920

Feb. 26, 2020

Joan Carolyn Stalker, 99, of Anderson, Mo., died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at McDonald County Living Center in Anderson.

She was born July 13, 1920, in Emporia, Kan., to Harry Green Sr. and Laura (Newton) Green. She was raised in Anderson and was a 1938 graduate of Anderson High School. In addition to being a homemaker, she worked at Ft. Crowder, Hudson Foods and as a cook at an area cafe. She enjoyed craft projects, painting, quilting and playing the piano. She was a member of Hilltop Mission Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur Stalker, on June 28, 1993; a daughter, Sharon Horton, on Sept. 18, 2018; and a brother, Harry Green Jr.

Survivors are her two children, Carolyn Burr of Anderson and Gary Lee Stalker (Donna) of Rocky Comfort; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 27 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Scott Leonard officiating. Burial followed in the Anderson Cemetery.

Memorials are being directed to the McDonald County Living Center Alzheimer's unit c/o the funeral home.

