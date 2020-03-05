McDonald County observed its 171st birthday earlier this week. According to historical records, the county was founded on March 3, 1849, when the state legislature voted to officially recognize the region. It was named for Sergeant Alexander McDonald, a Revolutionary War soldier.

Previously defined by the legislature as Seneca County and attached to Newton County for civil and military purposes in 1847, the name was changed to McDonald upon the formal organization of the county two years later.

General News on 03/05/2020