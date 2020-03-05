The quarterly meeting of the McDonald County Back to Basics Community Group will be held Thursday, March 12, at the New Mac Community Room, old Highway 71 North of the High School, in Anderson. Potluck will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting is from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Pre-Pioneer Potluck

Since it is our theme night to learn about inhabitants in pre-pioneer days, we thought we would extend that theme to our potluck. No caveman food, but you may bring heirloom recipe food, maybe Grandma's favorites, or anything else including main dishes, sides and desserts. Please bring your own table service (plates, utensils) to conserve resources. Beverages will be furnished.

Entertainment --

Trilogy, a popular local trio will be singing some of our favorites.

Speaker --

Lyle Sparkman, archaeologist and Native American expert. Did you know that the Ozarks, McDonald County, in particular, has been occupied for thousands of years? His talk will survey human occupation here from the last ice age through 1825. Attendees are welcome to bring in Native American artifacts. He is willing to identify and date them.

Please bring a canned or packaged food donation to be given to Crosslines (must be non-expired and non-dented). If everyone brought just one can, we would have 40 or 50 cans to help feed some hungry folks.

The McDonald County Back to Basics Community Group (B2B) was formed in 2008 as a grassroots effort to combine education, information, community services and a social outlet to support each other in good times and bad. This activity is fun, free and open to all, including surrounding communities. For more information, call 417-845-0170.

