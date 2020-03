Delbert L. Armbrust, Patsy C. Armbrust and Olen Harris to James Marcotte and Teresa Marcotte. Sec. 28, Twp. 21, Rge. 31 and Sec. 33, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

William Glen Martin and Connie Jean Martin to The Yard Store LLC. Sec. 16, Twp. 21, Rge. 31 and Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Donnie L. Letts and Nancy J. Letts to Phillip Patterson and Bridget Patterson. Sec. 10, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Nick J. Venter and Loraine C. Venter to Dylan Moody. Sec. 26, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Sasnakra LLC to Mang Chawn Ni Thang. Sec. 12, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Bradley R. Umbarger, Rebecca S. Umbarger and Melissa A. Berry to Elk River Farms LLC. Sec. 11, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Diania M. Starchman and Ronald K. Starchman to Northwest Arkansas Accommodations LLC, Jimmy Wallis and Thekla Wallis. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 32 and Sec. 14, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Samuel E. McCleskey to Seth H. Shockley. Sec. 1, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

James P. Tatum, Marla L. Tatum, Susan L. Brown, David L. Brown and Kathryn L. Davis to Jerman Gomez and Jose Gomez. Sec. 8, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Kaylin Rene Zimmerman to Tim F. Zimmerman and Sharnan Anna Zimmerman. Sec. 8, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Larry Lambeth and Doris Lambeth to Larry Lambeth and Doris Lambeth Revocable Trust Dated Feb. 20, 2020. Meadow Brook Sub-division Phase II. Lot 10. McDonald County, Mo.

Richard Blake and Donna Blake to Blake Family Revocable Trust Dated Feb. 21, 2020. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Brian D. Habert and Jennifer L. Habert to Michael J. Silva and Jacqueline A. Silva. Sec. 19, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

General News on 03/05/2020