RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Ragan Wilson goes in for a layup during the Lady Mustangs' 50-48 win as Monett's Abby Patton tries to block her path. McDonald County claimed a 50-48 win over the third-seeded Lady Cubs in the opening round of the Missouri Class 4, District 12, Basketball Tournament.

If you want to know what kind of gum Monett's Kaesha George was chewing in the Lady Cubs' loss in the opening round of the Missouri Class 4, District 12, Basketball Tournament, just ask McDonald County's Sydney Killion.

Killion guarded the Monett star for most of the game to key sixth-seeded McDonald County's 50-48 win on Saturday at Monett High School.

McDonald County coach Chris Kennedy elected to go with a box and one defense, with Killion being the one on George, except times when Killion was taken out due to foul trouble. Ragan Wilson and Rita Santillan filled in those short stints when Killion was on the bench.

George managed to score 10 points, including four free throws in the fourth quarter to help Monett cut a 13-point third-quarter deficit to just two at the end of the game, when Ashley Kurima hit a three-pointer with five seconds left. With Monett out of timeouts, the Lady Mustangs did not have to inbound the ball before the final buzzer.

"Killion did a phenomenal job on holding George in control," Kennedy said. "Her level of play has really increased over the last 15 games and she's done a great job leading us defensively and being calm and steady on offense. She's a big reason we were able to pull off the upset."

Monett dared the Lady Mustangs to shoot from the outside for the first three quarters, giving McDonald County plenty of room. Instead, the Lady Mustangs ran their offense and got the ball inside for several layups.

McDonald County led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter and stretched the margin to 29-15 at halftime before taking a 40-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

"I was very proud of how our kids executed our game plan and stayed calm throughout the game," Kennedy said. "I never felt the game was out of control, even when we had to sustain Monett's run in the fourth quarter."

Santillan finished with 17 points to lead McDonald County. Wilson and Kristin Penn added eight points each, followed by Samara Smith with seven points, Killion with six and Jaylie Sanny with four.

Kurima finished with 15 points to lead Monett.

"It was a huge team effort and we had several kids who really stepped up, including our seniors who definitely showed they weren't ready for the season to end," Kennedy said. "I was really proud of our effort and am looking forward to the opportunity of playing Webb City with a chance to get to the championship game."

The Webb City game was played Tuesday night, with the championship game set for Friday night.

McDonald County improves to 10-16 for the season heading into the district semifinal game against Webb City.

Carl Junction

Carl Junction capped off an undefeated regular season with a 74-31 win over McDonald County on Feb. 27 at Carl Junction High School.

The Lady Bulldogs built a 53-14 lead at halftime and cruised to the win.

Sanny led the Lady Mustangs with eight points, followed by Santillan with seven, Ragan Wilson six, Laney Wilson three, Caitlyn Barton, Penn and Smith two each and Addy Leach one.

Carl Junction added a 37-27 win in the junior varsity game.

Smith and Leach led the Lady Mustangs with eight points each. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Abby Wiseman with four points, Megan Elwood, Kloe Myers and Analisa Ramirez two each and Ebenee Munoz one.

Joplin

Joplin avenged a loss earlier in the season to the Lady Mustangs with a 40-35 win on Feb. 25 at Joplin High School.

Joplin built a 30-18 lead after three quarters and held on in the fourth period for the win.

Penn and Killion scored 12 points each to lead McDonald County, followed by Sanny with six points and Ragan Wilson with five.

McDonald County dropped a 41-30 decision in the junior varsity game.

Leach led McDonald County with 10 points. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Myers with eight points, Smith with seven, Wiseman three and Elwood two.

