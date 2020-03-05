Goodman officials hope to secure federal funding to upgrade infrastructure.

Alderman Ron Johnson, who has been researching grants, said the city can apply for a block grant by May 18. The city must complete a registration process that takes two to four weeks, he reported.

The grant could provide significant funding for Goodman streets. The maximum amount offered through the entire program could be $100 million per state, he added.

Council members will meet with a Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council representative to gather more information.

The decision to pursue additional grants comes just after city officials recently pulled their decision to apply for a trails grant.

That grant application was due Feb. 14, but Goodman Mayor J.R. Fisher said the application "was canned" because officials "ran out of time to catch up" amid concerns of liability.

Council members called the decision "a postpone" and said they will continue to line up information and land approvals for the next round of grants in 10 to 12 months.

In other action, council members voted to promote Ben Shoemaker to the police chief and Kyle Hackworth to the assistant police chief. Each also will receive a $1 an hour raise. Both have been serving in those respective posts on an interim basis, Fisher said.

Other changes include transitioning the court to Pineville, which is almost complete, with the next court date to take place there instead of Goodman. Officials have said the move will save the city of Goodman a considerable sum of money.

General News on 03/05/2020