An appeal to a lawsuit filed to challenge the 2019 Goodman mayoral race has been dismissed.

A clerk with the Court of Appeals, Southern District Court, in Springfield, on Friday, confirmed the appeal was dismissed. Court records show the appeal was dismissed on Feb. 26.

J.R. Fisher and his attorney, William Weber, filed a lawsuit on May 4 in McDonald County after Fisher lost as a write-in mayoral candidate in the April 4 Goodman mayoral race. Officials declared Greg Richmond the winner, but Fisher insisted that 13 vital votes would have turned the election.

That case was dismissed in the summer by McDonald County Circuit Judge Gregory Stremel. Fisher's attorney then filed an appeal on Sept. 10, which was directed to the Court of Appeals, Southern District, in Springfield.

Richmond resigned as mayor on Jan. 6, and Fisher was officially appointed Goodman mayor on Jan. 13.

Richmond's attorney, Aaron Farber, filed for a Motion to Dismiss as to Moot on Jan. 24, according to court records.

The case was disposed of on Feb. 10. Fifteen days are allowed, from that date, for the other party to make an application for the case to be transferred to the next level of court.

If an application is not made in that time frame, the judge will mandate the case's dismissal on the 16th day, the clerk from the Court of Appeals, Southern District, previously said.

General News on 03/05/2020